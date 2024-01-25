Increased Security Response to Bomb Threats at Harvard Law School

Harvard Law School Targeted by Bomb Threat

On Sunday night, authorities from the Harvard University Police Department (HUPD) and Cambridge Police swiftly responded to a bomb threat reported at Harvard Law School, marking one in a series of threats received by HUPD over the past two months.

Hoax Confirmed by Responding Officers

Responding to a report at 5:28 pm, police officers converged on Wasserstein Hall within the Law School premises. HUPD spokesperson Steven G. Catalano stated that upon investigation, officers confirmed the call as a hoax with “no credible threat” detected, leading to no emergency notification being issued.

Ongoing Threat Incidents

The University has been targeted by seven bomb threats since December, with three explicitly directed at the law school. Incidents on December 20 and 24 at Langdell and Wasserstein Halls were also reported, with investigations closing without arrests.

Investigations and Concerns

Catalano confirmed that the December 20 threat was deemed a hoax after investigation, though any connection between these incidents remains unclear. The recurrence of threats has raised concerns among the student body, particularly amidst heightened tensions following recent campus events.

Student Witnesses Describe Tense Atmosphere

Edward S. Chung, a second-year Harvard Law student, described the tense atmosphere during Sunday’s incident as “confusing” and “scary.” Witnessing heavily armed officers, including what appeared to be a SWAT team, added to the anxiety among students.

Reminders of Previous “Swatting” Incident

This incident follows a “swatting” event at Leverett House nearly a year prior, where false emergency calls prompted a forceful police response. The lack of identification of the perpetrator compounds concerns regarding campus safety.

Calls for Improved Communication

Student reactions to Sunday’s events varied, with some expressing unease at the authorities’ lack of communication and transparency. Irene Ameena highlighted the importance of being informed about security proceedings, emphasizing the need for student preparation in such situations.

Desire for Enhanced Campus Safety Measures

Expressing concern over the frequency of threats, Chung emphasized the importance of effective communication and proactive safety measures from the university administration.

University Response and Future Protocols

While Harvard spokesperson Jonathan L. Swain declined to comment on criticisms, Catalano reiterated HUPD’s commitment to swiftly responding to credible threats, with emergency notifications issued accordingly via the MessageMe system.

