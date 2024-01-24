Lawyers

Bronx Attorney and Son Face Charges in Multimillion-Dollar Immigration Fraud Scheme
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a shocking revelation, a Bronx attorney, Kofi Amankwaa, and his son find themselves entangled in a massive multimillion-dollar immigration fraud scheme. The duo allegedly targeted thousands of immigrants over seven years, leading to fraudulent applications, deportations, and financial exploitation.

The Charges

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has leveled charges against Kofi Amankwaa and his son, accusing them of one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of committing immigration fraud. The charges stem from their alleged involvement in filing false applications under the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), claiming abuse from clients’ children. The VAWA applications aimed to expedite the green card process for domestic violence victims, a process the accused individuals purportedly manipulated for personal gain.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Uncovering the Scheme

Law enforcement officials have not confirmed the exact number of deportations resulting from the scheme. Still, investigations reveal that the fraudulent activities persisted for seven years before legal actions were taken. Amankwaa practiced immigration law from his firm on the Grand Concourse, where he allegedly filed 3,995 false applications from 2016 to 2023. Clients were reportedly charged $6,000, plus administrative fees, for the fraudulent process.

Victims Speak Out

Attorney Brendan Davis, representing some of the victims, sheds light on the impact of the fraudulent applications. Many clients discovered the extent of the deception only during immigration interviews or when returning from travel at the border. Davis emphasizes that the abuse claims were baseless, catching clients unaware of the false applications submitted on their behalf. Despite the setback, some victims are determined to pursue the American Dream they believe they still deserve.

Uncover exclusive insights and strategic approaches through the State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market 2024â€”an in-depth report delving into the intricate patterns and current trends within the lateral law firm market.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Legal Consequences

Due to the charges, Kofi Amankwaa’s license to practice law has been suspended, marking a significant fall from grace for the once-respected attorney. The case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of immigrants facing exploitation within the legal system.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Controversial Election Lawsuit Faces Upheld Sanctions by Supreme Court Challenge
Legal News

Controversial Election Lawsuit Faces Upheld Sanctions by Supreme Court Challenge
Iowa Attorney General Accuses TikTok of Misleading Parents in Lawsuit
Legal News

Iowa Attorney General Accuses TikTok of Misleading Parents in Lawsuit
Critical Failures in Police Response to Uvalde School Shooting Uncovered by U.S. Justice Department
Law Students

Critical Failures in Police Response to Uvalde School Shooting Uncovered by U.S. Justice Department
Former Black Associate Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders
Lawyers

Former Black Associate Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders
Unraveling the Ideological Tapestry of Big Law: A Fresh Perspective on Legal Leanings
Breaking News

Unraveling the Ideological Tapestry of Big Law: A Fresh Perspective on Legal Leanings
Colorado Supreme Court Strikes Down Firm’s Attempt to Enforce Client Transfer Fees
Lawyers

Colorado Supreme Court Strikes Down Firm’s Attempt to Enforce Client Transfer Fees
JD-Next Exam Faces Scrutiny as ABA Consultant Recommends Caution
Law Students

JD-Next Exam Faces Scrutiny as ABA Consultant Recommends Caution
North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls Cleared of Ethics Probe
Legal News

North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls Cleared of Ethics Probe
Digital World Acquisition Explores Funding Options for Trump Media Merger
Legal News

Digital World Acquisition Explores Funding Options for Trump Media Merger
Freelancers Challenge Biden Administration’s Contractor Classification Rule in Landmark Lawsuit
Legal News

Freelancers Challenge Biden Administration’s Contractor Classification Rule in Landmark Lawsuit

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top