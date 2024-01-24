Bronx Attorney and Son Face Charges in Multimillion-Dollar Immigration Fraud Scheme

In a shocking revelation, a Bronx attorney, Kofi Amankwaa, and his son find themselves entangled in a massive multimillion-dollar immigration fraud scheme. The duo allegedly targeted thousands of immigrants over seven years, leading to fraudulent applications, deportations, and financial exploitation.

The Charges

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has leveled charges against Kofi Amankwaa and his son, accusing them of one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of committing immigration fraud. The charges stem from their alleged involvement in filing false applications under the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), claiming abuse from clients’ children. The VAWA applications aimed to expedite the green card process for domestic violence victims, a process the accused individuals purportedly manipulated for personal gain.

Uncovering the Scheme

Law enforcement officials have not confirmed the exact number of deportations resulting from the scheme. Still, investigations reveal that the fraudulent activities persisted for seven years before legal actions were taken. Amankwaa practiced immigration law from his firm on the Grand Concourse, where he allegedly filed 3,995 false applications from 2016 to 2023. Clients were reportedly charged $6,000, plus administrative fees, for the fraudulent process.

Victims Speak Out

Attorney Brendan Davis, representing some of the victims, sheds light on the impact of the fraudulent applications. Many clients discovered the extent of the deception only during immigration interviews or when returning from travel at the border. Davis emphasizes that the abuse claims were baseless, catching clients unaware of the false applications submitted on their behalf. Despite the setback, some victims are determined to pursue the American Dream they believe they still deserve.

Legal Consequences

Due to the charges, Kofi Amankwaa’s license to practice law has been suspended, marking a significant fall from grace for the once-respected attorney. The case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of immigrants facing exploitation within the legal system.

