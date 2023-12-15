Former Paralegal Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $600,000 from Saul Ewing’s Bankruptcy Estate Accounts

Chicago Federal Court Conviction for Wire Fraud

Becky Louise Sutton, a former paralegal at the esteemed U.S. law firm Saul Ewing, has entered a guilty plea in a Chicago federal court. The request comes in connection to the embezzlement of a staggering sum exceeding $600,000 from the firm’s bankruptcy estate accounts. Sutton, 67, who initially pleaded not guilty after her arrest in April 2022, reversed her plea to admit guilt on one count of wire fraud. Her sentencing is scheduled for April 2, raising questions about the potential duration of her incarceration.

Wire Fraud Charge Carries Maximum Sentence of 20 Years

While wire fraud typically carries a maximum sentence of 20 years, Sutton’s verdict may vary. The plea agreement underscores the gravity of the wire fraud charge and the potential legal consequences Sutton now faces. The specifics of her sentence will likely be revealed during the sentencing hearing.

Legal Fallout and Financial Irregularities

Sutton’s legal counsel, Gal Pissetzky of Pissetzky Law, and the Chicago U.S. attorney’s spokesperson have remained tight-lipped about the case. The legal proceedings unveiled that Sutton diverted a substantial sum, totaling $682,980, from accounts earmarked for creditors involved in bankruptcy matters overseen by the firm. The diverted funds were illicitly channeled to Sutton’s credit card, PayPal, and various bank, mortgage, and student loan accounts.

Paralegal Role in Bankruptcy Cases

During her tenure as a paralegal, the indictment revealed that Sutton collaborated with a law firm partner on Chapter 7 and Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases from 2009 to 2018. Although the charge did not disclose the identity of the partner or the firm, a spokesperson from Saul Ewing confirmed Sutton’s past association with the firm. Saul Ewing asserted that it had cooperated fully with law enforcement and took measures to ensure that affected clients did not incur any losses.

Plea Agreement After Extended Negotiations

Months of negotiations between Sutton and the U.S. attorney’s office preceded the guilty plea. Initially, a trial date for Sutton’s charges was set for October, but discussions regarding a plea agreement took precedence. The case, “USA v. Becky Louise Sutton,” is unfolding in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois under case number 1:22-cr-00234. As the legal process continues, the industry remains attentive to the unfolding developments surrounding this high-profile embezzlement case.

