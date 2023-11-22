Breaking News

US Appeals Court Contemplates Mandatory AI Verification for Attorneys
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit is considering a groundbreaking move requiring attorneys to validate the accuracy of generative artificial intelligence (AI) materials before filing them with the court. This potential shift in protocol, detailed in a notice released by a court employee on Tuesday, signals a heightened focus on the accountability of legal professionals in utilizing AI-generated content.

Proposed Rule Changes

The New Orleans-based appeals court is contemplating an amendment to its certificate of compliance, introducing a new stipulation obliging attorneys to confirm the accuracy of AI-generated materials. Attorneys guilty of making a “material misrepresentation” on this certificate may face sanctions. The proposed rule changes are currently open for public comments until January 4, 2024, reflecting a commitment to soliciting input from legal practitioners and stakeholders.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

  
What
Where


Unprecedented Move

If implemented, the Fifth Circuit would become the first US appeals court to mandate such a verification requirement for attorneys practicing within its jurisdiction. This development underscores the evolving landscape of legal practices and the need for regulatory adjustments in response to advancements in AI technology.

Preceding Initiatives

This move follows the lead of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, which has already adopted a rule effective from December 1, instructing lawyers to review and verify any computer-generated content produced by AI tools to ensure compliance with relevant standards. Additionally, US District Judge Brantley Starr of the Northern District of Texas initiated a certification requirement for lawyers appearing in his court, emphasizing the necessity for independent verification of AI-generated materials due to the potential for hallucinations and bias in current AI platforms.

Regional Perspectives

Since Starr’s court falls under the jurisdiction of the Fifth Circuit, encompassing federal district courts in Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, this move could set a precedent for AI accountability across a substantial portion of the United States. US District Judge Fred Biery of the Western District of Texas also actively reminds attorneys of their professional responsibility in AI, emphasizing honesty and validation of pleading contents for accuracy and authenticity.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Legal Ramifications

The necessity for AI accountability gained further prominence when US District Judge Kevin Castel of the Southern District of New York sanctioned two attorneys earlier this year for submitting a legal brief containing fictitious case citations generated by an AI tool. This incident highlights the potential legal consequences that may arise when AI-generated content is not diligently validated.



Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Legal Sector Growth and Bonus Season Anticipation: Insights into U.S. Law Firms’ Financial Landscape
Breaking News

Legal Sector Growth and Bonus Season Anticipation: Insights into U.S. Law Firms’ Financial Landscape
Disturbing Surge in Campus Antisemitism Prompts Legal Community Action
Law Students

Disturbing Surge in Campus Antisemitism Prompts Legal Community Action
FROST LLP: Unveiling a New Paradigm in Litigation-Only Firms
Legal News

FROST LLP: Unveiling a New Paradigm in Litigation-Only Firms
Federal Judge Slashes Quinn Emanuel’s Fee Request in Virginia Settlement
Legal News

Federal Judge Slashes Quinn Emanuel’s Fee Request in Virginia Settlement
Cohn & Dussi Attorneys Earn Prestigious Recognition from Super Lawyers in 2023
Lawyers

Cohn & Dussi Attorneys Earn Prestigious Recognition from Super Lawyers in 2023
Warning Signals for Private Equity: FTC Expands Scrutiny Beyond Healthcare
Legal News

Warning Signals for Private Equity: FTC Expands Scrutiny Beyond Healthcare
Groundbreaking Study: GPT-4 Surpasses Human Lawyers in Legal Ethics Exam
Breaking News

Groundbreaking Study: GPT-4 Surpasses Human Lawyers in Legal Ethics Exam
Cornell University’s ERISA Victory Sparks Legal Debate
Law Students

Cornell University’s ERISA Victory Sparks Legal Debate
Legal Industry Trends: U.S. Law Firms Expand Office Spaces in 2023
Legal News

Legal Industry Trends: U.S. Law Firms Expand Office Spaces in 2023
Jerry Goldfeder to Lead New Political Law Practice at Cozen O’Connor
Legal News

Jerry Goldfeder to Lead New Political Law Practice at Cozen O’Connor

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top