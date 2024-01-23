Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide law firms with invaluable insights that can reshape their strategies and drive success in the legal industry.

In an ever-evolving legal landscape, understanding attorney marketability and the dynamics of attorney hiring across various practice areas is critical. The 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report not only offers a comprehensive overview but also delves deep into the specifics, empowering law firms to make informed decisions.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Practice Area Insights:Â Discover which practice areas are in high demand, helping law firms pinpoint where opportunities lie for growth.

Competitive Intelligence:Â Gain a competitive edge by understanding the hiring practices of other law firms, from AmLaw 100 and 200 giants to firms of all sizes.

Unprecedented Data Scope:Â The report draws from a vast pool of candidates and firms, offering insights that are unparalleled in scope.

In 2023, BCG Attorney Search, under the leadership of Harrison Barnes, represented an impressive 24,243 attorneys who applied to a staggering 35,486 individual law firm offices. These candidates collectively submitted a remarkable 475,142 applications throughout the United States, demonstrating the reach and influence of BCG Attorney Search.

“Our legacy of over 25 years in the legal placement industry, supported by the dedication of hundreds of recruiters and a team of more than 2,000 employees, has led us to these remarkable numbers,” stated Harrison Barnes. Each candidate underwent a meticulous screening process, including interviews and background checks, before being presented to firms.

Uncover exclusive insights and strategic approaches through the State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market 2024â€”an in-depth report delving into the intricate patterns and current trends within the lateral law firm market.

To learn more about the rigorous candidate submission process, please visit this link.

The 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report is a testament to BCG Attorney Search’s commitment to supporting law firms in their pursuit of excellence. With a staggering 650,000 attorneys having submitted their resumes to BCG Attorney Search over the past two decades, the firm possesses an unparalleled pool of legal talent.

“We acknowledge that our processes are continually evolving, but we remain fully committed to supporting your firm’s growth by utilizing all available resources, including this report,” added Harrison Barnes.

For further information or to access the report, please visit https://www.bcgsearch.com/article/900055236/The-2024-State-of-the-Lateral-Law-Firm-Legal-Market

For media inquiries or interviews with Harrison Barnes, please contact:

Harrison Barnes

Email: harrison@barristerconsulting.com

Phone: 310-212-0000

About BCG Attorney Search:

BCG Attorney Search is a leading legal recruitment firm specializing in attorney placements across various practice areas. With a rich history spanning over 25 years, BCG Attorney Search is dedicated to serving law firms and attorneys, offering them unparalleled opportunities for growth and success.

