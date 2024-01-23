Legal Career Resources

Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide law firms with invaluable insights that can reshape their strategies and drive success in the legal industry.

In an ever-evolving legal landscape, understanding attorney marketability and the dynamics of attorney hiring across various practice areas is critical. The 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report not only offers a comprehensive overview but also delves deep into the specifics, empowering law firms to make informed decisions.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Practice Area Insights:Â Discover which practice areas are in high demand, helping law firms pinpoint where opportunities lie for growth.

  
What
Where


Competitive Intelligence:Â Gain a competitive edge by understanding the hiring practices of other law firms, from AmLaw 100 and 200 giants to firms of all sizes.

Unprecedented Data Scope:Â The report draws from a vast pool of candidates and firms, offering insights that are unparalleled in scope.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




In 2023, BCG Attorney Search, under the leadership of Harrison Barnes, represented an impressive 24,243 attorneys who applied to a staggering 35,486 individual law firm offices. These candidates collectively submitted a remarkable 475,142 applications throughout the United States, demonstrating the reach and influence of BCG Attorney Search.

“Our legacy of over 25 years in the legal placement industry, supported by the dedication of hundreds of recruiters and a team of more than 2,000 employees, has led us to these remarkable numbers,” stated Harrison Barnes. Each candidate underwent a meticulous screening process, including interviews and background checks, before being presented to firms.

Uncover exclusive insights and strategic approaches through the State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market 2024â€”an in-depth report delving into the intricate patterns and current trends within the lateral law firm market.

To learn more about the rigorous candidate submission process, please visit this link.

The 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report is a testament to BCG Attorney Search’s commitment to supporting law firms in their pursuit of excellence. With a staggering 650,000 attorneys having submitted their resumes to BCG Attorney Search over the past two decades, the firm possesses an unparalleled pool of legal talent.

“We acknowledge that our processes are continually evolving, but we remain fully committed to supporting your firm’s growth by utilizing all available resources, including this report,” added Harrison Barnes.

For further information or to access the report, please visit https://www.bcgsearch.com/article/900055236/The-2024-State-of-the-Lateral-Law-Firm-Legal-Market

For media inquiries or interviews with Harrison Barnes, please contact:

Harrison Barnes

Email: harrison@barristerconsulting.com

Phone: 310-212-0000

About BCG Attorney Search:

BCG Attorney Search is a leading legal recruitment firm specializing in attorney placements across various practice areas. With a rich history spanning over 25 years, BCG Attorney Search is dedicated to serving law firms and attorneys, offering them unparalleled opportunities for growth and success.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Freelancers Challenge Biden Administration’s Contractor Classification Rule in Landmark Lawsuit
Legal News

Freelancers Challenge Biden Administration’s Contractor Classification Rule in Landmark Lawsuit
Navigating the Impact of AI on Employment: A Comprehensive Guide
Legal Technology News

Navigating the Impact of AI on Employment: A Comprehensive Guide
Conservative Group Challenges Sanofiâ€™s Diversity Policies, Faces Standing Issues
Legal News

Conservative Group Challenges Sanofiâ€™s Diversity Policies, Faces Standing Issues
Federal Judge Blocks JetBlue’s $3.8 Billion Acquisition of Spirit Airlines Amid Antitrust Concerns
Legal News

Federal Judge Blocks JetBlue’s $3.8 Billion Acquisition of Spirit Airlines Amid Antitrust Concerns
U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit Vows Year-Round Commitment to Combat Human Trafficking in Idaho
Lawyers

U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit Vows Year-Round Commitment to Combat Human Trafficking in Idaho
Embracing Change: Legal Industry Trends in 2024
Law Students

Embracing Change: Legal Industry Trends in 2024
Fulton County District Attorney Defends Choice of Lead Prosecutor Amid Controversy
Lawyers

Fulton County District Attorney Defends Choice of Lead Prosecutor Amid Controversy
Phelps Dunbar and Farris Bobango Set to Merge, Creating Southern Legal Powerhouse
Legal News

Phelps Dunbar and Farris Bobango Set to Merge, Creating Southern Legal Powerhouse
Cryptocurrency Industry Advocates Seek Regulatory Flexibility in California
Breaking News

Cryptocurrency Industry Advocates Seek Regulatory Flexibility in California
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Resolves SEC Allegations with $18 Million Settlement
Legal News

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Resolves SEC Allegations with $18 Million Settlement

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top