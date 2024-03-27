Breaking News

Decline in Lateral Hiring Persists for Second Consecutive Year
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Law firms are continuing to scale back on lateral hiring of lawyers for the second year in a row, following the intense talent competition witnessed in 2021, as reported by the National Association for Law Placement (NALP).

Diminished Lateral Hiring Trend

According to a recent press release from the NALP along with insights from an article in the NALP Bulletin, lateral hiring by law firms experienced a substantial 35% decline in 2023, following an 11.5% decrease the previous year.

Figures and Statistics

The median number of lawyers hired plummeted to 4.0 in 2023, with an average of 9.3 per office or firm, marking the lowest figures recorded since 2010.

  
What
Where


Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Remote Work Dynamics

As the legal market stabilized, there was a noticeable decrease in the allowance of lateral hires to work remotely outside of firms’ primary geographic regions. The percentage of lateral partners permitted to work remotely dwindled to 12%, down from 16.1% in 2022, while for associates, the figure dropped to 13.6%, down from 19.3% in the previous year.

Associate vs. Partner Trends

The decline in lateral hiring is more pronounced for associates than partners. Associate lateral hiring witnessed a substantial drop of nearly 43% in 2023, following a 20% decline in 2022. This decline was particularly notable in firms boasting over 1,000 lawyers, where associate lateral hiring decreased by 51%.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Conversely, partner lateral hiring only saw a 10% decrease in 2023, following a modest increase of 5.5% in the previous year. However, the decline was notable in firms with 501 to 700 lawyers and those exceeding 1,000 lawyers, where lateral hiring decreased by 19.1% and 19.9%, respectively.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.



NALP Analysis and Insights

The NALP analysis, derived from over 4,400 lateral hires at 479 firms and offices, provided critical insights. While firms were encouraged to report hiring based on individual offices, some data encompassed firmwide hiring.

Nikia Gray, the executive director of the NALP, highlighted additional research indicating a decline in offers for summer associate programs. Gray emphasized that these trends strongly suggest firms are projecting lower client demand over the upcoming years, prompting a strategic realignment of their talent growth strategies.

Through these insights, it becomes apparent that the legal landscape is witnessing a significant shift in lateral hiring practices, reflecting broader changes in the legal industry’s dynamics and client demands.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Tragic Maritime Accident Shakes Baltimore JDJ_baltimorebridge
Breaking News

Tragic Maritime Accident Shakes Baltimore
Supreme Court Deliberates on Abortion Pill Access Amidst Biden’s Advocacy JDJ_abortionpill
Breaking News

Supreme Court Deliberates on Abortion Pill Access Amidst Biden’s Advocacy
The NLRB’s Approach to Work Rules and the Shift in Noncompete Clauses JDJ_laborlaw
Legal News

The NLRB’s Approach to Work Rules and the Shift in Noncompete Clauses
Sakib Khan: Pioneering the Intersection of Law and Construction
Lawyers

Sakib Khan: Pioneering the Intersection of Law and Construction
Debate Heats Up Over Abortion Pill Mifepristone in Supreme Court Battle JDJ_abortiondebate
Legal News

Debate Heats Up Over Abortion Pill Mifepristone in Supreme Court Battle
Neama Rahmani: A Trailblazing Force in Personal Injury Law
Lawyers

Neama Rahmani: A Trailblazing Force in Personal Injury Law
Study Reveals AI’s Potential in Enhancing Legal Aid Access
Legal Technology News

Study Reveals AI’s Potential in Enhancing Legal Aid Access
Unveiling the Versatile Life of Eric Kennedy: Managing Shareholder; Buchalter
Lawyers

Unveiling the Versatile Life of Eric Kennedy: Managing Shareholder; Buchalter
Legal Battle Over LGBTQ Rights Lawyers in Alabama Raises Concerns Over Judge Selection Tactics JDJ_lgbtqlawyers
Legal News

Legal Battle Over LGBTQ Rights Lawyers in Alabama Raises Concerns Over Judge Selection Tactics
Supreme Court Leans Towards Allowing Insurer Involvement in Bankruptcy Cases JDJ_insurer_bankruptcy
Lawyers

Supreme Court Leans Towards Allowing Insurer Involvement in Bankruptcy Cases

Legal Career Resources

March 27, 2024 Diversity Grows in California’s Legal Ranks, But Gaps Persist Compared to State’s Demographics

A Closer Look at the Numbers In an encouraging development for diversity within the legal sector, the State Bar of California’s latest demographics report unveiled a noteworthy increase in the proportion of women and minority lawyers admitted in 2023. According […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top