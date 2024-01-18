Stacey Grigsby Rejoins Covington to Lead Government Litigation Team

In a recent announcement, Covington, a prominent U.S. law firm, revealed that Stacey Grigsby, former deputy White House counsel to President Joe Biden, has returned to the firm. Grigsby, previously a partner at Covington before her stint in the White House counsel’s office in the summer of 2022, will now take on a leadership role within the government litigation team.

Role at Covington

Grigsby’s return to Covington marks her appointment as co-chair of the government litigation practice, a significant role considering the firm’s reputation and extensive legal expertise. With over 1,300 lawyers at Covington, she will also become a valuable member of the commercial litigation group.

Expertise in Civil Rights Issues

During her tenure at the White House counsel’s office, Grigsby focused on crucial civil rights issues, including reproductive and voting rights. This experience positions her well to contribute to Covington’s legacy of impactful civil rights and racial equity work.

Involvement in Institutional Culture and Social Responsibility

Beyond her litigation responsibilities, Grigsby will play a pivotal role in Covington’s institutional culture and social responsibility practice. Here, she plans to advise companies on various fronts, including racial equity audits, sensitive investigations, and matters related to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Covington’s Track Record

Covington has earned acclaim for its civil rights and racial equity audits, serving major corporations such as Starbucks, Citigroup, and Verizon. Given her background and expertise in these critical areas, Grigsby’s return enhances the firm’s capabilities.

Emphasis on Novel Legal Issues

Grigsby expressed that her decision to return to Covington was ” natural, ” underscoring the firm’s roster of high-profile former government lawyers and its commitment to tackling “novel legal issues.” This emphasis positions Covington as a leader in navigating legal challenges at the forefront of the industry.

Financial Disclosures

In a September 2022 ethics disclosure, Grigsby reported substantial compensation exceeding $2.3 million since the beginning of 2021. This compensation was tied to her work advising notable clients, including Meta, Uber, American Airlines, Johnson & Johnson, and Sony Music Publishing.

In summary, Stacey Grigsby’s return to Covington signifies a strategic move for both her and the law firm, aligning their collective strengths to address complex legal issues and further solidifying Covington’s standing as a government litigation and social responsibility leader.

