Stanford Law School Appoints Interim Dean, Paul Brest
Stanford Law School Faces Rapid Leadership Changes

Stanford Law School has undergone its third change in leadership within just four months, with the recent appointment of Paul Brest as the interim dean. Brest, who previously held the position of Stanford Law dean from 1987 to 1999, steps in to replace Robert Weisberg, citing health issues as the reason for his departure from the interim dean role. This change marks the third shift in leadership since October, when Jenny Martinez, the former dean, assumed the role of university provost.

A Transition Period with Paul Brest

After departing from the interim dean position, Robert Weisberg plans to continue his role within the faculty. Meanwhile, Paul Brest is set to serve as the interim dean until a permanent replacement is selected through the ongoing search process initiated by the school.

Despite multiple requests, Stanford Law has remained silent on the ongoing changes in its leadership, leaving the community and the legal education sector curious about the implications of these swift transitions.

  
Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

National Trends in Legal Education Leadership

Stanford Law is not alone in navigating shifts in leadership, as several other top law schools, often referred to as the T-14 schools, have experienced similar changes. The University of Pennsylvania Law School and the University of California at Los Angeles appointed new law deans during the summer, contributing to the national trend of leadership changes at prominent law institutions.

The Role of Law School Deans

Beyond managing day-to-day operations, law school deans hold a significant public-facing role and play a crucial part in fundraising efforts. The average tenure for a law dean is approximately four years, and the process of finding a suitable replacement can extend over a year or more.

Notably, the University of Michigan Law School, currently ranked tenth, has also recently appointed an interim dean after the departure of Mark West, who served as dean for a decade.

National Landscape: Columbia and Virginia Law Schools

Columbia Law School and the University of Virginia School of Law, are also poised for leadership changes, with their current deans set to step down this summer. While Columbia’s dean search is still underway, the University of Virginia recently named Professor Leslie Kendrick its next dean.



Paul Brest’s Distinguished Career

With a rich history at Stanford Law School since joining the faculty in 1969, Paul Brest brings a wealth of experience to his role as interim dean. His previous tenure as Stanford Law dean and subsequent role as the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation president from 2000 to 2012 solidified his standing within the legal academy. Brest remains a professor emeritus at the law school and co-director of the Stanford Law and Policy Lab.

