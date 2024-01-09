Law Students

Pacific Legal Foundation: A Legacy of Success at the Supreme Court
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Seeking Sympathy, Telling Stories: PLF’s Winning Formula

The Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF), a libertarian public interest law firm, is gearing up for its latest case before the US Supreme Court, continuing its remarkable success streak. With an impressive track record of winning 17 out of its high court cases, including all three last term, PLF strategically chooses cases with sympathetic plaintiffs to underscore the real-world impacts of government actions.

Sheetz v. County of El Dorado: A Classic American Tale

PLF’s latest case, Sheetz v. County of El Dorado, California, follows the “classic American tale” narrativeâ€”a laborer turned business owner grappling with the whims of local government. Brian Hodges, a PLF attorney, emphasizes the organization’s commitment to finding individuals who allow them to present a compelling and sympathetic story.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Occupying Neglected Spaces: PLF’s Niche Approach

Established in 1973, PLF, based in Sacramento, boasts over 100 attorneys and staff. Billing itself as a civil rights group, the firm focuses on individual rights, emphasizing economic libertiesâ€”a crucial aspect often overlooked by traditional civil rights groups.

Director of Litigation Larry Salzman notes that PLF’s niche lies in occupying spaces that conventional civil rights movements neglected. The organization maintains a constant stream of cases at various levels and circuits, conducting its research and filing records requests to identify instances and plaintiffs.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Building a Reputation and a Pipeline

PLF’s reputation has led plaintiffs and local attorneys to seek assistance. The organization conducts academic research to identify cases, exemplified by its victory in Tyler v. Hennepin County, where a unanimous court ruled against the seizure of a 94-year-old’s condo for a $15,000 tax bill.

The Sheetz case came to PLF when former attorney Paul Beard II, now in private practice, filed a petition alleging that a California county acted illegally in forcing George Sheetz to pay over $23,000 in fees for unrelated road improvements before building a home on his property.



Unraveling Unconstitutional Conditions: A 40-Year Pursuit

PLF’s involvement in the “unconstitutional conditions” issue dates back to its first high court case in 1987, Nollan v. California Coastal Commission. Subsequent cases, Dolan v. Tigar (1994) and Koontz v. St. Johns River Water Management District (2013), further clarified and strengthened the rule against unrelated fees as conditions for property development.

The Sheetz case represents the last question: does the unconstitutional conditions doctrine apply only to bureaucrats’ decisions or legislative schemes?

Strategic Borrowing from the Left: A Lesson in Legal Tactics

UCLA law professor Scott Cummings notes that PLF’s strategy of seeking out sympathetic clients mirrors tactics employed by left-leaning groups like the NAACP and ACLU in the 1960s and 1970s. This approach led to landmark victories, such as the NAACP’s Brown v. Board of Education in 1954.

Considering these tactics, Conservatives began to exploit the vast opportunities in the courts. As the first on the right to adopt this strategy, PLF has successfully implemented it in recent terms.

A Winning Formula: PLF’s Alignment with the Court

PLF President and CEO Steven Anderson acknowledges the recent alignment of the court’s focus with PLF’s expertise, particularly in property rights and separation of powers. While PLF has secured victories with the court’s new members, Anderson emphasizes that the decisions often transcend predictable ideological lines.

In Wilkins v. United States, one of PLF’s wins last term, Trump appointees joined the court’s liberals in a 6-3 decision, demonstrating that support for PLF’s causes transcends political affiliations. According to Anderson, success often hinges on something that “resonates with people in their gut.”

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Federal Prosecutor Urges Public Assistance in Identifying Capitol Attack Suspects
Legal News

Federal Prosecutor Urges Public Assistance in Identifying Capitol Attack Suspects
Latham & Watkins Unveils Enhanced Associate Salary Scale, Elevating Compensation in 2024
Legal News

Latham & Watkins Unveils Enhanced Associate Salary Scale, Elevating Compensation in 2024
Sarah McLean, Leader of Shearman & Sterling’s U.S. Energy Group, Departs for Willkie Farr & Gallagher Ahead of Shearman’s Merger with Allen & Overy
Legal News

Sarah McLean, Leader of Shearman & Sterling’s U.S. Energy Group, Departs for Willkie Farr & Gallagher Ahead of Shearman’s Merger with Allen & Overy
American Bar Association Gains Broad Support for Proposal to Enhance Job Protections for Untenured Law Faculty
Law Students

American Bar Association Gains Broad Support for Proposal to Enhance Job Protections for Untenured Law Faculty
The Evolution of AI and U.S. Copyright Law in 2024
Legal News

The Evolution of AI and U.S. Copyright Law in 2024
Pierson Ferdinand: A Historic Debut in the Legal Landscape
Breaking News

Pierson Ferdinand: A Historic Debut in the Legal Landscape
New York Special Election Faces Controversy as Republicans Challenge Mail-In Voting
Legal News

New York Special Election Faces Controversy as Republicans Challenge Mail-In Voting
Navigating the Intersection of Artificial Intelligence and the Legal System: Chief Justice John Roberts Urges Caution and Adaptation
Lawyers

Navigating the Intersection of Artificial Intelligence and the Legal System: Chief Justice John Roberts Urges Caution and Adaptation
Legal Battles Loom as Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Enters Crucial Phase
Legal News

Legal Battles Loom as Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Enters Crucial Phase
NRA Faces Setback as New York Court Dismisses Counterclaims in Charity Lawsuit
Legal News

NRA Faces Setback as New York Court Dismisses Counterclaims in Charity Lawsuit

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top