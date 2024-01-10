Legal News

Ohio Lawmakers to Vote on Controversial Gender-Affirming Care Ban
Ohio lawmakers are poised to make a pivotal decision on Wednesday as they consider overriding Governor Mike DeWine’s veto of a bill prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors. This legislation is part of a larger wave of bills introduced across the United States this year, highlighting an intensifying cultural debate surrounding transgender rights.

Growing Number of Bills in Election Year

Amid a presidential election year, the influx of bills restricting transgender rights has already surpassed the record-setting pace of the previous year. The debate centers on whether transgender individuals and parents of transgender children should determine treatment, as supported by medical consensus. Democrats argue for individual autonomy, while Republicans label this stance as medically radical and potentially harmful to children.

Stricter Measures Emerge

Some of the newly proposed bills are among the most restrictive. In Florida, a bill mandates driver’s license applicants to sign affidavits affirming their sex at birth. Another bill in the same state seeks to classify certain transphobic allegations as defamation, with potential statutory damages of up to $35,000.

  
Ohio’s Vetoed Bill and Governor’s Executive Order

Governor Mike DeWine faced pressure from medical professionals and parents who asserted that gender transition was a necessary and life-saving option for adolescents and teens. Despite this, DeWine vetoed the transgender bill in late December, expressing his belief that parents, rather than the government, should make crucial medical decisions for their children.

However, the situation took a turn last week when DeWine issued an executive order restricting transgender healthcare. Critics argue that the order imposes more extreme restrictions than the initially vetoed bill and raises concerns about potential limitations on adult transgender individuals.

National Landscape of Legislation

Transgender rights advocates initially commended DeWine for the veto, but the subsequent executive order has stirred controversy. Across the United States, nearly 150 bills related to transgender rights have been introduced in the current legislative sessions, more than double the number from the previous year.

Varied Legal Outcomes

Federal courts have yielded mixed results in cases involving healthcare bans. Republicans and supporters of such bans challenge major medical associations, claiming that providing transition care to minors is comparable to child abuse.



WPATH’s Response and Criticism

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) recommends comprehensive assessments from a multidisciplinary team before transgender individuals commence hormone therapy or undergo surgery. WPATH President Marci Bowers criticizes DeWine’s order, stating that it erects unnecessary barriers and delays care for a vulnerable population. Bowers contends that the order’s requirement for a medical ethicist’s involvement is unprecedented.

Diverse Perspectives

Conservative think tank American Principles Project supports state-level legislation, arguing that sex is binary and immutable. President Terry Schilling suggests a need for people to accept and love their bodies, emphasizing the importance of addressing mental health.

