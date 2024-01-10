Lawyers

Linklaters Bolsters Corporate Practice with Shearman & Sterling Veteran
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

To enhance its US presence, leading UK law firm Linklaters has successfully recruited George Casey, the global managing partner of renowned US firm Shearman & Sterling. Casey, a seasoned dealmaker with a track record of advising major multinational corporations such as Anglo-American and Dow Chemical, will assume the role of global corporate co-chair at Linklaters’ New York office.

Increasing Competition for US Market Share

The competitive landscape among the UK’s top law firms, known as the “magic circle,” is intensifying as they vie for a stronger foothold in the lucrative American legal market. Linklaters’ latest hiring decision, which includes bringing a team of five additional lawyers from Shearman & Sterling, reflects a broader trend among magic circle firms seeking to expand their influence in the US.

Allen & Overy Merger and Industry Dynamics

George Casey’s move to Linklaters comes from the anticipated $3.5 billion merger between Shearman & Sterling and Allen & Overy, a prominent rival in the magic circle. Set to be completed by May, this merger is the first of its kind in over two decades, prompting other magic circle firms, including Linklaters, to reevaluate their strategies and respond to the evolving industry dynamics.

  
What
Where


Want to know if you’re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossing’s salary surveys.

Statement from Shearman and Sterling

A Shearman & Sterling spokesperson said: “Our market-leading M&A team had a stellar year in 2023, with rankings in the top 15 globally for both deal value and deal volume, as reported by The American Lawyer earlier this week, driven by exceptional partners across the platform. Upon the imminent completion of our transformative merger with Allen & Overy, A&O Shearman is expected to have more than 180 M&A partners who, together, will provide unparalleled capability to global businesses. We thank George and Heiko for their contributions and wish them well.”

Linklaters’ Shift in Pay Model

Many magic circle firms, including Linklaters, have shifted away from the traditional “lockstep” pay model to remain competitive with their American counterparts. The move allows for more flexibility in hiring and compensation, aligning with the US practice of rewarding partners based on business generation, known as the “eat what you kill” model.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




George Casey’s Noteworthy Career and Impact

George Casey, a Ukrainian native, has played a pivotal role in deals totaling over $300 billion throughout his career. His notable achievements include advising on the $130 billion Dow Chemical and DuPont megamerger in 2015 and representing GSK in its $5.1 billion acquisition of US biotech Tesaro in 2018. Casey’s departure from Shearman & Sterling signifies a significant loss for the firm, highlighting the competitive nature of talent acquisition in the legal industry.

Linklaters’ Strategic Growth in the US

Aedamar Comiskey, Linklaters’ senior partner, emphasized the importance of growing M&A capabilities in the US as a strategic priority. The addition of George Casey and his team is seen as a transformative step in Linklaters’ US growth strategy, providing the firm with enhanced capabilities to attract and retain top talent in major financial centers.



Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Ongoing Expansion Efforts

Linklaters’ recent hiring spree in the US is not isolated to the legal talent domain; the firm has made strategic additions to its energy, financial regulation, and tax practices. These moves align with Linklaters’ overarching strategy to position itself for sustained growth in the competitive US market.

Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Federal Prosecutor Urges Public Assistance in Identifying Capitol Attack Suspects
Legal News

Federal Prosecutor Urges Public Assistance in Identifying Capitol Attack Suspects
White & Case Attracts Top Talent from Paul, Weiss in Strategic Private Equity Move
Legal News

White & Case Attracts Top Talent from Paul, Weiss in Strategic Private Equity Move
U.S. Anti-Discrimination Agency Opposes Tesla’s Bid to Pause Racial Bias Lawsuit TESLA
Legal News

U.S. Anti-Discrimination Agency Opposes Tesla’s Bid to Pause Racial Bias Lawsuit
The Unveiling Impact of NLRB Rulings on Union Organizing in 2024
Breaking News

The Unveiling Impact of NLRB Rulings on Union Organizing in 2024
U.S. Judge Sets March 2025 Trial Date for Google in Antitrust Lawsuit
Legal News

U.S. Judge Sets March 2025 Trial Date for Google in Antitrust Lawsuit
Federal Judge Conducts Rare Remote Trial from Boston to Asheville
Legal News

Federal Judge Conducts Rare Remote Trial from Boston to Asheville
Latham & Watkins Unveils Enhanced Associate Salary Scale, Elevating Compensation in 2024
Legal News

Latham & Watkins Unveils Enhanced Associate Salary Scale, Elevating Compensation in 2024
Sarah McLean, Leader of Shearman & Sterling’s U.S. Energy Group, Departs for Willkie Farr & Gallagher Ahead of Shearman’s Merger with Allen & Overy
Legal News

Sarah McLean, Leader of Shearman & Sterling’s U.S. Energy Group, Departs for Willkie Farr & Gallagher Ahead of Shearman’s Merger with Allen & Overy
American Bar Association Gains Broad Support for Proposal to Enhance Job Protections for Untenured Law Faculty
Law Students

American Bar Association Gains Broad Support for Proposal to Enhance Job Protections for Untenured Law Faculty
Federal Judge Declares Tom Girardi Competent to Face Trial for Alleged Embezzlement
Lawyers

Federal Judge Declares Tom Girardi Competent to Face Trial for Alleged Embezzlement

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top