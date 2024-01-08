Legal News

NRA Corruption Trial Set to Commence Following LaPierre’s Abrupt Resignation
In a Manhattan courtroom on Monday, the high-profile corruption trial involving the National Rifle Association (NRA) and its longtime leader, Wayne LaPierre, is set to commence, marking a critical juncture just days after LaPierre’s sudden resignation as the chief executive of the prominent gun rights organization.

Allegations of Financial Impropriety and Luxurious Expenditures

New York Attorney General Letitia James initiated legal action in August 2020, alleging that the NRA funneled millions of dollars towards luxuries for top officials, including extravagant travel expenses for LaPierre to various resorts. James further accused NRA officials of bypassing board approval for conflicts of interest and insider transactions, securing no-show contracts for associates, and retaliating against whistleblowers who raised concerns about financial misconduct.

Violation of Nonprofit Laws and Political Accusations

According to James, these actions violated state laws governing nonprofits, which fall under her purview. Founded in 1871, the NRA staunchly denies any wrongdoing, asserting that it has undergone significant reforms. Additionally, the organization accuses James of politically motivated targeting and violating the First Amendment by attempting to stifle its freedom of speech.

  
Declining Fortunes and LaPierre’s Resignation

The trial coincides with a challenging period for the NRA, experiencing a 44% decline in revenue since 2016 and a nearly one-third drop in membership since 2018. LaPierre, who cited health reasons for his resignation, disclosed on Monday that he has chronic Lyme disease. Andrew Arulanandam, the longtime communications chief, has been named interim chief executive.

NRA’s Political Influence and Legal Proceedings

Since assuming leadership in 1991, LaPierre transformed the NRA into a formidable political force, advocating for the expansion of gun rights amidst a backdrop of increasing mass shootings nationwide. The organization’s efforts received reinforcement from three significant U.S. Supreme Court decisions since 2008 that expanded gun rights.

Key Defendants and Expected Testimonies

LaPierre, secretary and general counsel John Frazer, and former finance chief Wilson Phillips are the remaining defendants in James’s case. Notably, LaPierre is expected to testify during the trial. Joshua Powell, a former NRA second-in-command, settled before the trial, agreeing to reimburse $100,000 and admitting improper use of NRA assets.

Six-Week Trial and Financial Accountability

The trial, presided over by Justice Joel Cohen of the state supreme court, is anticipated to last six weeks. Jurors will deliberate on whether the defendants engaged in financial misconduct and determine how much they should repay the NRA. The verdict may also impact the NRA’s responsibility for allowing any misconduct, potentially influencing the magnitude of payments.

LaPierre’s Job Security and Ongoing Legal Battles

LaPierre’s job security had been under scrutiny even before his resignation, which became effective on January 31. The NRA clarified that LaPierre will neither work nor consult for the organization post-resignation, and no severance arrangements are in place. A late December ruling by a state appeals court allowed the case to proceed to trial, citing “ample evidence of malfeasance” uncovered by James’ probe, while the NRA resisted leadership changes that could address underlying issues.

