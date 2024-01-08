Legal News

Lawsuit Claims OpenAI and Microsoft Misused Authors’ Work to Train AI
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Alleged Copyright Infringement in the Development of AI Models

In a recent legal development, OpenAI and its financial supporter, Microsoft, face a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court. The plaintiffs, nonfiction authors Nicholas Basbanes and Nicholas Gage, contend that their works were improperly used in the training data for artificial intelligence (AI) models, including the widely-used ChatGPT.

Copyright Infringement Allegations

Basbanes and Gage have filed a proposed class action, asserting that OpenAI and Microsoft violated their copyrights by incorporating segments from several of their books into the dataset utilized to train OpenAI’s GPT large language model. The authors argue that the companies’ utilization of their literary works without proper authorization constitutes copyright infringement.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Lack of Immediate Responses from Defendants

As of now, neither Microsoft nor OpenAI has issued a response to the allegations. Representatives for the companies have yet to comment on the complaint, leaving the legal claims unanswered.

A Growing Trend of Lawsuits in the Tech Industry

This lawsuit is part of a broader trend, with various fiction and nonfiction writers taking legal action against tech companies. Notable figures such as comedian Sarah Silverman and “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin have also filed lawsuits, claiming that their creative works were used without permission to train AI programs.

The New York Times Joins the Legal Battle

Adding to the legal challenges, The New York Times recently filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft. The renowned media organization alleges that its journalists’ work was utilized without proper authorization in the training of AI applications.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Former Journalists Speak Out

Basbanes and Gage, former journalists themselves, express their discontent with the situation. Michael Richter, their legal representative, deems it “outrageous” that companies can leverage their clients’ works to fuel a burgeoning billion-dollar industry without offering any compensation.



As the legal battle unfolds, it sheds light on the complexities surrounding intellectual property in the age of artificial intelligence, prompting a closer examination of ethical considerations and compensation within the tech industry.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Federal Prosecutor Urges Public Assistance in Identifying Capitol Attack Suspects
Legal News

Federal Prosecutor Urges Public Assistance in Identifying Capitol Attack Suspects
Latham & Watkins Unveils Enhanced Associate Salary Scale, Elevating Compensation in 2024
Legal News

Latham & Watkins Unveils Enhanced Associate Salary Scale, Elevating Compensation in 2024
Sarah McLean, Leader of Shearman & Sterling’s U.S. Energy Group, Departs for Willkie Farr & Gallagher Ahead of Shearman’s Merger with Allen & Overy
Legal News

Sarah McLean, Leader of Shearman & Sterling’s U.S. Energy Group, Departs for Willkie Farr & Gallagher Ahead of Shearman’s Merger with Allen & Overy
American Bar Association Gains Broad Support for Proposal to Enhance Job Protections for Untenured Law Faculty
Law Students

American Bar Association Gains Broad Support for Proposal to Enhance Job Protections for Untenured Law Faculty
The Evolution of AI and U.S. Copyright Law in 2024
Legal News

The Evolution of AI and U.S. Copyright Law in 2024
Pierson Ferdinand: A Historic Debut in the Legal Landscape
Breaking News

Pierson Ferdinand: A Historic Debut in the Legal Landscape
New York Special Election Faces Controversy as Republicans Challenge Mail-In Voting
Legal News

New York Special Election Faces Controversy as Republicans Challenge Mail-In Voting
Navigating the Intersection of Artificial Intelligence and the Legal System: Chief Justice John Roberts Urges Caution and Adaptation
Lawyers

Navigating the Intersection of Artificial Intelligence and the Legal System: Chief Justice John Roberts Urges Caution and Adaptation
Legal Battles Loom as Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Enters Crucial Phase
Legal News

Legal Battles Loom as Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Litigation Enters Crucial Phase
NRA Faces Setback as New York Court Dismisses Counterclaims in Charity Lawsuit
Legal News

NRA Faces Setback as New York Court Dismisses Counterclaims in Charity Lawsuit

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top