Rutgers University Law Student Faces Expulsion Over Alleged Doxxing of Hamas Supporters
A legal battle is unfolding at Rutgers University as a first-year law student, Yoel Ackerman, claims he is being unfairly targeted for expulsion over accusations of “doxxing” fellow students who endorsed a video denying atrocities that occurred on October 7. Ackerman alleges that the university is retaliating against him instead of addressing students who, he claims, spread Hamas propaganda in a Student Bar Association group chat and subsequently bullied him in the aftermath of a terror attack on Israel.

Allegations and Retaliation

Ackerman is facing disciplinary action for sharing messages, including names and photographs, with the Jewish Law School Association (JLSA). The shared content involved a video that suggested the reported violence against Israelis was exaggerated. An unnamed person sent an email to law school administrators, leading to charges of defamation and disorderly conduct against Ackerman.

Impeachment and Accusations

The Student Bar Association also sought to impeach Ackerman. The two accused students claim Ackerman “doxed” them and defamed them by labeling them as “Hamas supporters.” Ackerman contends that he shared the video with JLSA to protect fellow Jewish students from what he perceived as harassment and discriminatory conduct.

Antisemitism on Campus

Ackerman’s legal team argues that the Rutgers campus has been a hotbed for antisemitism for years. The lawsuit points to instances of antisemitic behavior by professors, including Sahar Aziz, who allegedly posted on social media seemingly justifying the Hamas attack on Israel.

University’s Response

Rutgers University, in response to the lawsuit, stated that it does not typically address pending litigation but takes all claims of bias seriously. The university asserts that it investigates and reviews claims of antisemitism, Islamophobia, and other forms of bias, taking appropriate remedial or disciplinary actions.

Legal Team’s Perspective

Yoel Ackerman’s lawyer, David Mazie, expressed concern about the university’s actions, stating, “In what world is a student prosecuted by his school after being bullied by a fellow student? Unfortunately, that is the reality at Rutgers for Jews, and it has been that reality for years.”



Other Instances of Antisemitism

The lawsuit also highlights other instances of antisemitism on campus, including accusations against Professor Michael Chikindas for posting antisemitic content on social media. Despite previous disciplinary action, Chikindas remains a professor at Rutgers.

