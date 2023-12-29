Breaking News

Harvard University’s Political Donations Revealed: Democrats Dominate in 2024 Cycle
Harvard University’s faculty and leadership have demonstrated a significant tilt toward Democratic candidates, as disclosed by donor data from the ongoing 2024 election cycle. The revelation has sparked scrutiny of the institution’s political leanings, with The Center Square being the first to delve into the Open Secrets political donation records.

Examining the Landscape

The Center Square highlighted that Harvard’s insular culture and apparent one-sided politics are now under close examination. The investigative report underscored that Harvard employees, including professors and administrators, disproportionately channel their political donations toward Democratic candidates.

Overwhelming Democratic Support

In the 2024 election cycle, Harvard employees have made over 100 donations of $1,000 or more to politicians. Astonishingly, all but three of these substantial contributions went to Democrats. The remaining three donations to Republicans were directed towards candidates seeking to challenge Donald Trump in the party’s presidential primary, highlighting a remarkable skew of over 97% towards the Democratic Party.

The Harvard President’s Controversy

The report coincided with Harvard President Claudine Gay facing controversy, notably over accusations of plagiarism and her appearance before Congress regarding antisemitism on campus. During the congressional hearing, President Gay faced criticism for equivocating on whether calls for the genocide of Jews violated the university’s rules.

Institutional Backing Amidst Controversy

Despite the controversies surrounding President Gay, Harvard’s high governing body released a statement on December 12 reaffirming its support for Gay’s continued leadership. The report acknowledged “a few instances of inadequate citation” in Gay’s past academic work but maintained unwavering support for her.

Congressional Hearings and Faculty Support

Congressional hearings further intensified the scrutiny, with Harvard officials standing firmly behind President Gay. Over 500 Harvard faculty members voiced their support in a letter to the school’s board, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing debate.



Campus Culture Criticized

The disclosed donation figures have raised questions about the university’s political affiliations and fueled criticism of the campus culture. A Harvard Law student, Matias Mayesh, asserted that the decision to retain President Gay reflects a politically toxic environment on campus. Mayesh argued that the left-leaning faction receives preferential treatment and remains loyal to its own, starkly contrasting the perceived lack of loyalty within the right-leaning community.

Amid these controversies, Harvard University finds itself at the intersection of political discourse, academic integrity, and campus culture, prompting broader discussions about the role of universities in shaping and reflecting societal values.

