Global Tax Authorities and Multinationals Set for Legal Battles in 2024

Global tax authorities and multinational corporations in the United States, Australia, and Canada are gearing up for legal showdowns in the coming year. These legal challenges center around pricing methods, with millions of dollars at stake for both parties. The outcomes of these cases have the potential to reshape the legal landscape governing methods for valuing transactions.

New Tools and Approaches in Transfer Pricing

The cases on the horizon could equip companies with new tools to reduce their tax bills or provide tax authorities with innovative approaches to increase taxes on transfer pricing transactions. Notably, a closely-watched case in Australia involving PepsiCo Inc. has broader implications for transfer pricing strategies.

PepsiCo’s Battle in Australia

In Australia, tax professionals are closely monitoring PepsiCo Inc.’s potential appeal against the Australia Tax Office’s victory. Although not strictly a transfer pricing case, the Federal Court’s ruling in PepsiCo Inc. v. Commissioner of Taxation challenges the beverage giant’s classification of trademarks provided to Schweppes Australia as “royalty-free.” If upheld, this judgment could empower tax authorities to raise taxes on intra-company transactions without relying on traditional transfer pricing provisions.

Moreover, the ruling introduces a nuanced analysis that separates the value of a brand from the physical product. This could lead to greater transparency in pricing, particularly concerning the contribution of a brand to a product’s overall value.

Medtronic’s Unspecific Method

In the U.S., the IRS is appealing a Tax Court decision in the case of Medtronic Inc. v. Commissioner. The dispute revolves around the medical device manufacturer’s use of the “unspecific method” for calculating intra-company prices. A favorable ruling for Medtronic could elevate the appeal of unspecified methods, potentially influencing the IRS’s approach in other transfer pricing cases.

Alternatively, the IRS aims to strengthen its interpretation of the comparable profits method, allowing for a less rigorous application. This adjustment could provide the IRS with more leverage in cases involving intangibles that are challenging to value.

ConocoPhillips and Shifting Profits

ConocoPhillips is at the center of a $700 million suit brought by the Louisiana Department of Revenue. The suit alleges a pattern of transactions intended to shift profits out of the state. This case is noteworthy as it exemplifies a trend of transfer pricing disputes moving away from federal courts towards state courts and international arbitration.

Transfer Pricing Cases in Canada

In Canada, the Supreme Court is expected to release a decision in 2024 in a dispute involving Dow Chemical Canada ULC. The case revolves around a downward adjustment made by the Canada Revenue Agency during a transfer pricing audit. Additionally, the Federal Court of Appeal is scheduled to hear a dispute between the Canada Revenue Agency and the Bank of Nova Scotia, further adding complexity to the evolving landscape of transfer pricing regulations in the country.

