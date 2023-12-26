Law Students

LexisNexis Expands Access to Lexis+ AI in U.S. Law Schools
LexisNexis Legal & Professional, a global leader in information and analytics, has announced a significant expansion of access to its transformative legal generative AI solution, Lexis+ AI, within U.S. law schools. The technology, designed to enhance legal research and drafting capabilities, boasts conversational search, intelligent legal drafting, insightful summarization, and document analysis.

In-Depth Testing and Integration

Earlier this fall, Lexis+ AI underwent extensive testing and discovery work, provided to faculty and selected students at leading law schools to assess its applications in the academic environment. Valuable feedback from this testing phase has been carefully incorporated into the product, influencing rollout plans and refining the overall user experience.

What
Swift Implementation for Students

Students are set to gain access to Lexis+ AI as early as this week, marking a pivotal moment for legal education. LexisNexis is committed to working closely with law school faculty and students to optimize the solution for educational use, providing guided study tailored to the law school curriculum and developing cutting-edge, ethical AI education tools.

Faculty’s Intent to Teach AI Tools

According to a recent LexisNexis survey of over 450 law school librarians, legal research and writing, and legal technology professors, 78% of law school faculty plan to teach students about generative AI tools in the upcoming spring semester. The insights gathered from this group of educators will play a crucial role in enhancing the solution for law school users.

CEO’s Perspective

Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of LexisNexis North America, UK, and Ireland, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with customers, stating, “We’re delighted to have the opportunity to work closely with valued customers to introduce our effective, accurate, and secure generative AI tools into the law school curriculum. It’s a win-win that helps the next generation of lawyers prepare to practice by honing their skills using Lexis+ AI.”

Continuous Improvement and Customer Feedback

Lexis+ AI is grounded in the world’s largest repository of accurate and exclusive legal content from LexisNexis, emphasizing data security and privacy. LexisNexis is dedicated to continuously improving Lexis+ AI through customer feedback, ensuring the rapid development and introduction of new features and capabilities.



Positive Feedback from Users

Law school faculty and students who have tested Lexis+ AI appreciate its ease of use, privacy, efficiency, and ability to retain context. Kristina Chamorro, an Instructional and Educational Technology Librarian at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, highlighted its usefulness, stating, “The most useful aspect for me has been to create a useful starting point that will save me a lot of time, and that highlights resources in a very useable way. The drafting aspects are also terrific in freeing up my time to dig into the research.”

Preparing Graduates for the Future

Law firms are increasingly expecting their summer and fall associates to be well-versed in advanced legal research tools, including generative AI. LexisNexis will collaborate closely with faculty during the spring semester to ensure students and graduates are well-prepared to add value to Lexis+ AI in their future legal endeavors.

Responsible for the Development of Legal AI

LexisNexis emphasizes responsible development, incorporating human oversight into its legal AI solutions. As part of RELX, LexisNexis adheres to the RELX Responsible AI Principles, actively considering the real-world impact of its solutions on people and taking action to prevent the creation or reinforcement of unfair bias.

