Embracing Change: Law Schools Navigate Affirmative Action Ban’s Impact on Admissions

A Paradigm Shift in Admissions: Concealing Racial Identities Post-Affirmative Action

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision that effectively banned affirmative action policies, Georgetown University Law Center, among others, has opted to obscure the racial identities of applicants. For years, admissions offices had relied on affirmative action to boost the representation of underrepresented minority students, but the recent ruling prompted a reevaluation of their approach.

The Holistic Admissions Process: A Deliberate and Methodical Approach

The aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision has ushered in what is being hailed as the most holistic admissions process in a long time. Susan Krinsky, the Executive Vice President of Operations at the Law School Admission Council, points out that admissions offices are delving deeper into applicant files than ever before. The Law School Admission Council oversees the Law School Admission Test and serves as the national clearinghouse for law school applications.

Challenges to Diversity: The Stakes for Minority Enrollment

Maintaining or increasing minority enrollment, especially among Black, Hispanic, and Native American students, has become pivotal for the legal profession’s diversity. Data from the American Bar Association reveals a significant gap, with only 21% of the nation’s lawyers being people of color, compared to 41% of the U.S. population.

Fear of Setback: Potential Implications on Diversity Efforts

Diversity advocates express concern that the affirmative action ban might roll back decades of incremental progress in increasing the number of minority lawyers. Conservative groups have already seized upon the college admissions ruling to challenge diversity programs at law firms and bar associations.

Masking Race Data: Legal Safeguards Amid Uncertainty

Georgetown’s decision to hide race disclosures on applications is not unique, as some law schools seek to avoid potential legal challenges. Susan Krinsky emphasizes that masking race data adds a layer of protection, insulating admissions offices from the risk of misuse.

Redefining Diversity: Beyond Race in Admissions

While race and diversity still play a role in the admissions process, the Supreme Court’s decision prohibits using race information in decision-making. However, essays and personal statements discussing a candidate’s background remain acceptable. Harvard Law School, for instance, has revamped its requirements, replacing a generic personal check with a “statement of purpose” and a “statement of perspective.”

Slowing Down the Admissions Cycle: Impact on Applicants and Schools

Adding more essays, interviews, and the time they demand has led to a slower admissions cycle. Law school admissions consultant Mike Spivey notes that applicants now spend more time on school-specific essays, and admissions offices face a heavier workload as they sift through additional material. The Law School Admission Council data indicates a lag in this year’s admissions cycle, with a slow start, recovering to an eventual 4% increase.

