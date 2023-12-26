Legal News

Swatting Incidents Target Republican Lawmakers on Christmas Day
On Christmas Day, two Republican lawmakers found themselves at the center of alarming “swatting” incidents, as revealed in posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rep. Brandon Williams’ Ordeal

The first victim was Rep. Brandon Williams, who represented New York. Williams shared the distressing experience on X, stating that his home was swatted that afternoon. Despite the harrowing nature of the incident, Williams expressed gratitude towards the Deputies and Troopers who reached out to him before arriving. In a surprising turn of events, law enforcement left with homemade cookies and spiced nuts, turning a potentially terrifying situation into a heartwarming Christmas moment. Williams acknowledged the ongoing investigation by Capitol Police and local authorities, emphasizing his appreciation for the professionalism and promptness of the responding officers.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Multiple Swatting Ordeals

Following Williams’ revelation, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, representing Georgia, disclosed that she, too, had fallen victim to a swatting incident on the same day. In a post on X, Greene expressed her frustration, noting that it was the eighth time she had experienced such an alarming event. The incident occurred while she was celebrating Christmas with her family.

  
What
Where


Coordinated Emergency Response

The Rome Police Department in Georgia confirmed receiving an emergency call to Greene’s address shortly before 11 a.m. on Christmas Day. A spokesperson for the department stated that their team, in collaboration with Greene’s security detail, determined that there was no actual emergency, ensuring her safety. The spokesperson highlighted the cancelation of their response en route, emphasizing that this was not the first time they had been dispatched to Greene’s home. Despite the repeated incidents, the spokesperson noted a positive relationship with Greene’s security detail.

Ongoing Challenges and Appreciation for Law Enforcement

Both lawmakers acknowledged the rising trend of swatting incidents, expressing their gratitude for the dedicated law enforcement personnel who responded promptly to the false emergencies. Rep. Greene, who has been a victim of swatting on multiple occasions, conveyed her appreciation for the local police and expressed frustration at the recurring nature of such incidents.

As the investigation unfolds, these swatting incidents shed light on lawmakers’ challenges, emphasizing the need for increased vigilance and security measures to protect public figures from false emergencies.



