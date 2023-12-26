Legal News

Appeals Court Reverses Conviction of Former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry
The California appeals court has overturned the 2022 conviction of Jeff Fortenberry, the former Nebraska congressman who was found guilty of lying to the FBI regarding illegal campaign contributions. The US Appeals Court for the Ninth Circuit ruled that Fortenberry should have been tried for these charges in Washington, D.C., or Nebraska rather than Los Angeles, where the trial occurred.

Venue Challenge and Appeal

The court’s decision centered on the argument that Fortenberry’s trial was conducted in the wrong jurisdiction. According to the Ninth Circuit, the alleged crimes related to lying to investigators and concealing material facts should have been pursued in the locations where they occurredâ€”either Washington, D.C., or Nebraska. This marks a significant development in Fortenberry’s legal battle, prompting a reevaluation of the trial’s venue.

Charges and Fundraising Controversy

Fortenberry faced charges of providing false information to investigators and concealing crucial facts during an inquiry into a $30,000 donation he received from Gilbert Chagoury, a Lebanese Nigerian billionaire, at a 2016 campaign fundraiser in Los Angeles. Despite resigning from his congressional seat in March 2022 following the initial conviction, Fortenberry maintained his innocence and intended to appeal the decision.

Trump’s Involvement and Public Reaction

Former President Donald Trump publicly opposed Fortenberry’s conviction, suggesting that the former congressman might not have been aware of the questionable donation. This added a political dimension to the legal proceedings, drawing attention to the case from various quarters.

Investigation Details and Prosecution’s Response

During the investigation, federal agents based in Los Angeles interviewed Fortenberry in Lincoln, Nebraska, and his lawyer’s office in Washington, D.C.. While the appeals court ruling questions the appropriateness of the trial’s location, the prosecution emphasized that the decision does not rule out the possibility of a retrial on the charges related to false statements made during the investigation.

Fortenberry’s Response and Future Considerations

Following the court’s decision, Fortenberry and his wife expressed their satisfaction. In a statement to Business Insider, Fortenberry said, “The Ninth Circuit’s decision gratifies us. Celeste and I would like to thank everyone who has stood by us and supported us with their kindness and friendship.” The uncertainty surrounding the next steps in the legal proceedings leaves the possibility of a retrial hanging in the balance, pending the evaluation of potential actions by the US Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles.



