Legal News

U.S. Health Insurers Object to $185 Million Legal Fee Request in Obamacare Case
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A recent filing in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington, D.C. sees UnitedHealthcare Inc and Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc objecting to a renewed request from law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan for $185 million in class action legal fees. This objection comes after an appeals court invalidated the initial award, deeming it “indefensible.”

The Case

Quinn Emanuel initially secured a $3.7 billion class action judgment for private insurers in 2020, alleging that the U.S. government failed to fulfill its obligations under an Obamacare provision aimed at increasing medical coverage for uninsured Americans. However, the $185 million in legal fees awarded to the firm was struck down by an appeals court last year. The court ruled that a reassessment of the fee amount for the invested hours by the lawyers was necessary. Now, Quinn Emanuel and the objectors, spearheaded by UnitedHealth and Kaiser, are at odds over the appropriate fee.

The Argument

Quinn Emanuel defends the $185 million award, citing the substantial risk undertaken and the 10,000 hours expended on the case. However, UnitedHealth and Kaiser challenged this, alleging that the hours were inflated and unproven. They suggest that a more reasonable fee lies between $11 million and $23 million.

  
What
Where


Response and Insurance Concerns

Quinn Emanuel, UnitedHealthcare, and Kaiser have not provided immediate comments on the matter. Quinn Emanuel distributed the $185 million award within the firm, having an insurance policy that obligated it to vigorously pursue its interests in the fee dispute. However, the insurers argue that this policy essentially prevents Quinn Emanuel from seeking a more reasonable award, fearing repercussions from their insurers.

Conclusion

The case, Health Republic Insurance Co v United States, is ongoing in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, with Adam Wolfson and Andrew Schapiro of Quinn Emanuel representing Health Republic, and Moe Keshavarzi of Sheppard Mullin representing the class objectors.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Trademark Paralegal

USA-MI-Detroit

Perform high quality, billable work Correspond with foreign associates regarding searching, filing, ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Yale University to Require Standardized Test Scores for Admissions
Law Students

Yale University to Require Standardized Test Scores for Admissions
Microsoft’s Global Diversity & Inclusion Report Unveils Pay Disparities
Legal News

Microsoft’s Global Diversity & Inclusion Report Unveils Pay Disparities
Austin Businessman Arrested on Felony Arson and Burglary Charges
Legal News

Austin Businessman Arrested on Felony Arson and Burglary Charges
Texas Attorney General Sues Frisco ISD Over Alleged Illegal Electioneering
Legal News

Texas Attorney General Sues Frisco ISD Over Alleged Illegal Electioneering
Dechert LLP Welcomes Brian Miner as Partner, Strengthening Corporate and Securities Practice
Lawyers

Dechert LLP Welcomes Brian Miner as Partner, Strengthening Corporate and Securities Practice
ABA Proposes Expanded Diversity Standards for Law Schools
Law Students

ABA Proposes Expanded Diversity Standards for Law Schools
News Outlets Sue OpenAI Over Alleged Copyright Infringement
Legal News

News Outlets Sue OpenAI Over Alleged Copyright Infringement
Bar Exam Takers in Chilling Ordeal: Fears of Suboptimal Performance Due to Cold Conditions
Law Students

Bar Exam Takers in Chilling Ordeal: Fears of Suboptimal Performance Due to Cold Conditions
Federal Appeals Court Allows Indiana’s Ban on Puberty Blockers and Hormones for Transgender Youth
Legal News

Federal Appeals Court Allows Indiana’s Ban on Puberty Blockers and Hormones for Transgender Youth
Legal Tech Entrepreneur and Former Kirkland & Ellis Partner Unveil Groundbreaking AI Venture
Legal Technology News

Legal Tech Entrepreneur and Former Kirkland & Ellis Partner Unveil Groundbreaking AI Venture

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top