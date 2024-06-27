Is Law School Worth It? Analyzing Earnings vs. Debt from Law School Graduates

Law school graduates from certain institutions face a significant challenge in repaying student debt, as revealed by a recent study from Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce. Four years post-graduation, many lawyers find their earnings heavily impacted by student loan repayments, with particularly stark contrasts between top-tier and low-tier law schools.

The Earnings Divide: Top vs. Bottom Law Schools

The study highlights a considerable disparity in post-graduation earnings among different law schools. At the higher end, graduates from 26 law schools reported median earnings of at least $100,000 annually, even after accounting for student debt. In stark contrast, graduates from 33 law schools earned less than $55,000 annually after four years, net of student debt.

Top Performers: Law Schools with High Earnings

Graduates from the following institutions achieved the highest net earnings four years after graduation:

Columbia University : $253,800

: $253,800 The University of Pennsylvania : $238,000

: $238,000 The University of Chicago : $230,700

: $230,700 Cornell University : $227,100

: $227,100 Stanford University : $227,100 (slightly lower than Cornell before debt)

: $227,100 (slightly lower than Cornell before debt) Harvard University : $220,900

: $220,900 Northwestern University: $206,700

Struggling Schools: Law Schools with Lowest Earnings

On the opposite end of the spectrum, graduates from the following schools reported median earnings below $40,000:

The Appalachian School of Law : $35,600

: $35,600 Faulkner University : $35,200

: $35,200 The Thomas M. Cooley Law School : $33,200

: $33,200 Atlantaâ€™s John Marshall Law School : $32,100

: $32,100 The Inter-American University of Puerto Rico School of Law : $29,000

: $29,000 Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico: $22,000

The Debt Burden

The study indicates that law school graduates’ median debt burden is $118,500. This considerable debt level exacerbates the financial challenges faced by graduates from lower-ranked institutions.

Conclusion

The findings from Georgetown University’s study underscore the importance of carefully considering the return on investment when choosing a law school. While top-tier institutions offer significant financial rewards, graduates from many lower-ranked schools struggle with substantial debt and relatively low earnings.

