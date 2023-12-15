Breaking News

Alleged Conspiracy by Apple, Visa, and Mastercard Sparks Class Action Lawsuit
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A proposed class action has been filed against tech giant Apple and credit card giants Visa and Mastercard. Mirage Wine & Spirits, a beverage retailer, claims that the trio conspired to stifle competition in point-of-sale payment card network services, resulting in inflated fees for merchant credit and debit transactions.

Unlawful Agreements:
Mirage Wine & Spirits alleges that Apple entered unlawful agreements with Visa and Mastercard, effectively refraining from competing with these credit card companies. The complaint, filed in East St. Louis, Illinois, suggests that in exchange, Visa and Mastercard paid Apple a portion of transaction fees for purchases made on their networks through Apple’s Mobile Wallet service.

Financial Incentives:
According to the lawsuit, Apple received what the complaint terms as a “very large and ongoing cash bribe” from Visa and Mastercard, amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars annually. This alleged financial arrangement is a means to secure Apple’s cooperation in not competing in the mobile payment sector.

  
What
Where


Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Android Comparison:
The lawsuit draws attention to the contrast between Apple and Google, highlighting that Android-based devices permit third-party mobile wallets, unlike Apple’s iPhones. This distinction adds weight to the argument that Apple’s practices hinder competition in the mobile payment landscape.

Silent Responses:
Currently, Apple, Visa, and Mastercard representatives have not provided immediate comments on the allegations. The legal team representing Mirage Wine & Spirits has also refrained from quick commentary. On behalf of “at least many thousands” of merchants, the proposed class action seeks triple damages under U.S. antitrust law.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Ongoing Legal Battles:
This is not the first time Apple has been entangled in payments-related legal disputes. Earlier this year, a U.S. judge ruled that Apple must face claims from payment card issuers alleging coercion of iPhone users into using Apple Pay. In a separate case, peer-to-peer payment platforms Venmo and Cash App accused Apple of stifling competition.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.



EU Antitrust Concerns:
Apple is also grappling with antitrust issues in Europe. Last year, EU regulators accused the company of obstructing rivals’ access to tap-and-go transaction technology. Recent reports suggest Apple has proposed allowing rivals access to its mobile payments systems to address these concerns.

Antitrust Claims Against Visa and Mastercard:
Visa and Mastercard, independent of the Apple lawsuit, have faced numerous antitrust claims from merchants related to transaction fees. A U.S. appeals court recently upheld a $5.6 billion antitrust class-action settlement involving over 12 million retailers, who argued that the credit card companies unlawfully fixed fees for credit and debit cards.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Young Californian Prodigy Shatters Bar Exam Records, Now a Practicing Attorney
Breaking News

Young Californian Prodigy Shatters Bar Exam Records, Now a Practicing Attorney
Associate Layoffs Hit K&L Gates Amidst BigLaw’s Compensation Buzz
Legal Layoff News

Associate Layoffs Hit K&L Gates Amidst BigLaw’s Compensation Buzz
Lawyer’s Website Content and Statements Deemed Non-Misleading by Kansas Supreme Court
Breaking News

Lawyer’s Website Content and Statements Deemed Non-Misleading by Kansas Supreme Court
Los Angeles Superior Court Tests AI Redaction Tool for Minors’ Court Records
Legal News

Los Angeles Superior Court Tests AI Redaction Tool for Minors’ Court Records
FedEx Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Violations of Anti-Racketeering Law
Legal News

FedEx Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Violations of Anti-Racketeering Law
Arizona Adopts Next Gen Bar Exam with a One-Year Delay
Law Students

Arizona Adopts Next Gen Bar Exam with a One-Year Delay
Choosing the Right Path: The Importance of Due Diligence in Lateral Moves
Legal Jobs

Choosing the Right Path: The Importance of Due Diligence in Lateral Moves
Former Apple Corporate Lawyer Sentenced to Probation for Insider Trading
Lawyers

Former Apple Corporate Lawyer Sentenced to Probation for Insider Trading
Trump Civil Fraud Trial: Allegations and Defense Arguments Unfold
Legal News

Trump Civil Fraud Trial: Allegations and Defense Arguments Unfold
Spencer Fane’s Strategic Expansion: Merging with Snow Christensen & Martineau to Establish Presence in Salt Lake City
Legal News

Spencer Fane’s Strategic Expansion: Merging with Snow Christensen & Martineau to Establish Presence in Salt Lake City

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top