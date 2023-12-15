Lawyers

Danielle Gray, Global Chief Legal Officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Announces Departure
In a significant development, Danielle Gray, the esteemed Global Chief Legal Officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.O), is set to step down from her role in January. Gray, whose illustrious legal career spans senior positions at a major U.S. law firm and the Obama White House, has been a pivotal figure at Walgreens since 2021, overseeing legal, compliance, and corporate governance, among other critical components.

Interim Leadership Transition

Walgreens Boots Alliance announced on Friday that Matthew Dâ€™Ambrosio, the current Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer, will succeed Gray as interim. The company is initiating a search for a permanent replacement, indicating the importance of finding the right candidate to fill Grayâ€™s formidable shoes.

Gray’s Departure and External Opportunities

Gray’s decision to step down is attributed to her pursuit of an “external opportunity,” as stated by Walgreens. Despite several attempts, Gray could not be reached for comment, leaving the nature of her future endeavors shrouded in mystery.

  
Changing Landscape at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Gray’s departure aligns with recent changes in leadership at Walgreens Boots Alliance. Tim Wentworth, a veteran in the healthcare industry, assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer in October, succeeding Rosalind Brewer, who resigned in September after a brief tenure of less than three years.

Notable Achievements

Walgreens acknowledged Gray’s significant contributions, stating that she played a pivotal role in resolving some of the company’s most substantial and longstanding litigation and regulatory enforcement matters. One such milestone was last year’s agreement by Walgreens to pay approximately $5.7 billion over 15 years to settle U.S. state and local lawsuits related to the mishandling of opioid pain drugs. It is noteworthy that Walgreens did not admit any wrongdoing in this settlement. CVS, a rival company, concurrently resolved similar claims by agreeing to pay about $5 billion over ten years.

Career Trajectory

Before joining Walgreens Boots Alliance, Gray was Chief Legal Officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina in 2018. Before her corporate roles, she made significant contributions at the law firm Oâ€™Melveny & Myers, where she helped lead the data security and privacy practice. According to the White House, Gray’s illustrious career also includes serving as former President Barack Obama’s chief liaison to cabinet departments and agencies.



