Amazon Requests Dismissal of US Antitrust Lawsuit

Amazon.com Challenges Federal Antitrust Lawsuit Alleging Illegal Strategies

In response to a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) antitrust lawsuit, Amazon.com has filed a request for dismissal, asserting that the allegations of using illegal strategies to boost profits are based on a misunderstanding of standard retail practices. The lawsuit, launched in September, accuses Amazon of employing Project Nessie’s algorithm to inflate prices and generate over $1 billion in additional profits.

Amazon Denies Anticompetitive Behavior and Highlights Customer Benefits

Amazon contends that the FTC mischaracterized its actions as anti-competitive, emphasizing that the company promptly matches rivals’ discounts, offers competitive pricing, and ensures top-notch delivery services for its Prime subscribers. Amazon argues that the complaint fails to demonstrate any harm to consumers and should be dismissed entirely.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Project Nessie: Allegations and Amazon’s Response

The FTC claims that Amazon used the secret algorithm, Project Nessie, to selectively raise prices without deterring customers. Amazon acknowledges the existence of Nessie but states that it was discontinued in 2019. The company asserts that it now honors lower pricing offered by other vendors, refuting the FTC’s accusation of defrauding Americans of more than $1 billion through the project.

FTC’s Critique of Amazon’s Prime Feature

The FTC also raised concerns about Amazon’s Prime feature, arguing that it compels vendors to use its delivery and logistics services, limiting their options for more cost-effective alternatives. Amazon disputes this, stating that its fulfillment services are optional, even for goods sold as part of the Prime service.

Evolving Competitive Landscape

Amazon underscores its position in a competitive market, pointing out that it faces rivalry from various specialized retailers such as Best Buy, Home Depot, Kroger, Costco, Staples, Walgreens, Nike, and Apple. Additionally, Amazon notes competition from other internet giants like Walmart and Target.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Legal Landscape: Trump and Biden Administrations’ Lawsuits

This lawsuit is part of a broader legal landscape where the Trump and Biden administrations have taken legal action against major internet companies. The focus has been on everyday consumer goods, including food, housing, and airline tickets.

In the face of these legal challenges, Amazon remains steadfast in its defense, asserting its commitment to fair competition and customer satisfaction. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for the e-commerce giant and the broader tech industry.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More