Legal Jobs

Choosing the Right Path: The Importance of Due Diligence in Lateral Moves
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Introduction

Embarking on a lateral move within the legal profession introduces an inherent level of risk. However, recent data from Major, Lindsey & Africa’s 2023 Lateral Partner Satisfaction Survey reveals a key factor that significantly influences satisfaction post-move: the depth of due diligence performed before the transition.

The Impact of Adequate Information

Partners who reported having “adequate and accurate information” about their prospective firm demonstrated higher post-move satisfaction rates. Notably, 72% of those who sought detailed information on crucial aspects such as firm financials, discussions with recent lateral partners, and a partnership agreement review expressed satisfaction. This compares to a lower satisfaction rate of 58% among those who skipped this informational diligence.

Alarming Trends in Due Diligence

Despite the intuitive nature of due diligence, the survey uncovered a concerning trend. Only 20% of respondents admitted to evaluating their new firm’s financial statements, leases, or loan documents before making the lateral move. This marks a decline from 29% in 2020 and a significant drop from 40% in 2014.

  
What
Where


Investigating the New Frontier

Partners contemplating a lateral move should delve deep into understanding the new firm. Key steps include meeting critical leadership, such as the CFO and firm chairman, reviewing the partnership agreement, and engaging with recent lateral hires.

What to Look For

Before finalizing a lateral move, partners are encouraged to explore critical aspects of the prospective firm. This includes understanding the lateral integration process, the firm’s financial performance, management structure, compensation system, and practice support.

Proactive Engagement During the Interview Process

Prospective laterals should be proactive during the interview, ensuring they obtain essential information. At the same time, some firms guide candidates through discussions with decision-makers, but not all cover critical topics such as management systems, financials, and practice support. Therefore, candidates should take the initiative to ask these crucial questions.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Key Questions on Firm Financials

Partners should inquire about various aspects of the firm’s financials, including its performance over the past three and five years, profits-per-partner (PPP) and revenue-per-lawyer (RPL) trends, debt management, distributions, lease liabilities, and expenditures.

Understanding Firm Management

Understanding the firm’s structure is essential for aligning personal goals with the overall vision. Partners should inquire about partner compensation, distinctions between equity and non-equity partners, associate billing rates, firm management, governance procedures, and the composition of essential committees.



Navigating Lateral Integration

Navigating the lateral integration process is critical. Partners should seek information on the goals, duration, responsible parties, input into the integration plan, and expectations at the process’s conclusion.

Looking Forward

As partners undertake due diligence, they should also inquire about the firm’s strategic plans for the next five years. This includes potential office expansions, focus on specific practice areas and overall growth plans.

Conclusion

In lateral moves, profitability does not necessarily equate to personal success. The right firm might not be the largest or aligned with one’s practice area, but stability and growth potential could make it the perfect fit. Performing due diligence is the key to making an informed decision and setting the stage for success in the new professional home.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

U.S. Federal Judiciary Faces Budget Shortfall Despite Significant Cuts
Legal News

U.S. Federal Judiciary Faces Budget Shortfall Despite Significant Cuts
Foley & Lardner Rescinds Job Offer Amidst Controversial Comments on Israel-Hamas Conflict
Legal Jobs

Foley & Lardner Rescinds Job Offer Amidst Controversial Comments on Israel-Hamas Conflict
Meta Platforms Challenges FTC, Alleges Unconstitutional Actions META AND DFINITY
Legal Technology News

Meta Platforms Challenges FTC, Alleges Unconstitutional Actions
Alphabet Inc. Emerges Victorious in Antitrust Case Surrounding GPS Navigation Dominance
Breaking News

Alphabet Inc. Emerges Victorious in Antitrust Case Surrounding GPS Navigation Dominance
Winston & Strawn LLP Announces the Elevation of 16 Lawyers to Partnership
Lawyers

Winston & Strawn LLP Announces the Elevation of 16 Lawyers to Partnership
Appeals Court Rejects Dismissal in Strip Club Race-Bias Lawsuit Due to Lawyer’s Absence kramer levin
Lawyers

Appeals Court Rejects Dismissal in Strip Club Race-Bias Lawsuit Due to Lawyer’s Absence
Golden Gate University Announces Discontinuation of Juris Doctor Program
Law Students

Golden Gate University Announces Discontinuation of Juris Doctor Program
Wells Fargo Faces Lawsuit Alleging Overtime Pay Violations Amid Unionization Drive
Legal News

Wells Fargo Faces Lawsuit Alleging Overtime Pay Violations Amid Unionization Drive
Former McDermott Will & Emery Lawyer Alleges Unjust Salary Exclusion in Lawsuit
Legal News

Former McDermott Will & Emery Lawyer Alleges Unjust Salary Exclusion in Lawsuit
Indicted Republican George Santos Faces Expulsion Vote Amidst Controversy
Legal News

Indicted Republican George Santos Faces Expulsion Vote Amidst Controversy

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top