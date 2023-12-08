Legal Layoff News

Associate Layoffs Hit K&L Gates Amidst BigLaw’s Compensation Buzz
Amid widespread news about hefty salary hikes and generous bonuses across BigLaw, it’s crucial to recognize that not every major law firm is basking in financial prosperity. Contrary to the prevailing narrative, K&L Gates, a prominent player in the legal arena, is currently making headlines for conducting associate layoffs in several of its key offices.

Layoffs Due to Lack of Billable Hours

Reports from The American Lawyer indicate that K&L Gates is implementing layoffs in at least four of its offices: Chicago, Boston, Washington, and Pittsburgh. The primary factor behind these workforce reductions is a significant shortfall in billable hours. Legal recruiters noted that affected individuals were caught off guard, emphasizing that the explanation was simply a “lack of work.”

Firm’s Response and Financial Health

In response to inquiries about the layoffs, K&L Gates provided a statement emphasizing that the headcount adjustments are a routine part of their annual personnel management. The firm clarified that headcount decisions are influenced by personnel performance, client demand, and related reviews. The statement aims to assure stakeholders that the firm’s overall health remains robust despite these personnel decisions.

  
According to the firm’s representative, “The firm is performing quite well, with year-to-date revenue up strongly over last year, which was itself a record revenue year for the firm.” This suggests that while some associates face layoffs, the firm is experiencing financial success.

Uncertainty Surrounding Layoff Scope

Currently, the exact scope of the layoffs at K&L Gates remains uncertain. The legal community is left waiting for more details on the extent of the workforce reductions. The news has sparked discussions within the industry about the potential reasons behind the lack of billable hours and how it might impact other major law firms.

Industry Reflection and Support

The announcement serves as a reminder that challenges persist within the legal industry despite the prevailing positive trends in BigLaw compensation. The fate of affected associates is unknown, and the legal community is expressing solidarity with those suddenly finding themselves out of work.

Staying Informed with ATL’s Layoff Alerts

In light of the ongoing changes in law firms’ workforce dynamics, Above the Law encourages individuals to stay informed through their Layoff Alerts. Subscribers will receive prompt notifications of any layoff announcements within minutes of publication. This initiative aims to keep the legal community well-informed about developments that may impact their professional landscape.



Conclusion

As BigLaw continues to witness financial highs and lows, the recent associate layoffs at K&L Gates underscore the importance of staying attuned to the industry’s dynamics. The legal community awaits further details on the scope of these layoffs and remains vigilant amidst the evolving landscape of personnel changes in major law firms.

