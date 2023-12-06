Winston & Strawn LLP Welcomes Back Jennifer Morgan as a Partner in the Transactions Department

In a recent announcement, Winston & Strawn LLP revealed that Jennifer Morgan has returned to the firm’s Los Angeles office as a partner in the Transactions Department. She will be a valuable asset to the firm’s Tax practice, focusing on the Energy & Infrastructure industry group. Jennifer had previously served as counsel with Winston from 2018 to 2021.

Extensive Expertise in Energy Tax Credits and Transaction Planning

Jennifer Morgan boasts over 20 years of experience representing clients on U.S. federal income and international tax considerations in transaction planning, structuring, and execution. Her expertise extends to complex mergers and acquisitions, where she has counseled significant infrastructure funds, foreign government pension plans, private equity entities, and multinational businesses involved in domestic and cross-border acquisitions, dispositions, financings, and restructurings.

Specialized Focus on Energy-Related Matters

Jennifer’s professional journey includes significant involvement in the energy sector. She has been instrumental in traditional M&A and tax equity financings related to wind and solar farms, district energy, geothermal and hydroelectric power facilities, gas storage facilities, and transmission lines. Furthermore, she has played a vital role in forming substantial joint ventures within the electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“I could not be happier rejoining my colleagues at Winston,” Jennifer said. “The Inflation Reduction Act has significantly impacted tax compliance in the energy sector as complex incentives that will drive complex renewables and traditional energy production transactions are now in place. Winston has the broad, cross-practice bench strength and collaborative environment to provide clarity and guidance to my existing clients and the firm’s expanding client base.”

Strategic Return to Address Market Challenges

Angela Machala, Los Angeles office managing partner, expressed delight in welcoming Jennifer back to the team. “Given her extensive experience in energy tax credits, government incentive programs, project developments, financings, and mergers and acquisitions, Jennifer’s contributions will be essential as we continue to address clients’ rapidly evolving needs.”

Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald and Chair-Elect Steve D’Amore commended Jennifer’s outstanding record of professionalism and knowledge across multiple sectors and industries. They emphasized that her return reflects Winston’s continued commitment to strategically expanding their West Coast offices and assembling best-in-class teams to drive client value.

