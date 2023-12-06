Lawyers

Winston & Strawn LLP Welcomes Back Jennifer Morgan as a Partner in the Transactions Department
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a recent announcement, Winston & Strawn LLP revealed that Jennifer Morgan has returned to the firm’s Los Angeles office as a partner in the Transactions Department. She will be a valuable asset to the firm’s Tax practice, focusing on the Energy & Infrastructure industry group. Jennifer had previously served as counsel with Winston from 2018 to 2021.

Extensive Expertise in Energy Tax Credits and Transaction Planning

Jennifer Morgan boasts over 20 years of experience representing clients on U.S. federal income and international tax considerations in transaction planning, structuring, and execution. Her expertise extends to complex mergers and acquisitions, where she has counseled significant infrastructure funds, foreign government pension plans, private equity entities, and multinational businesses involved in domestic and cross-border acquisitions, dispositions, financings, and restructurings.

Specialized Focus on Energy-Related Matters

Jennifer’s professional journey includes significant involvement in the energy sector. She has been instrumental in traditional M&A and tax equity financings related to wind and solar farms, district energy, geothermal and hydroelectric power facilities, gas storage facilities, and transmission lines. Furthermore, she has played a vital role in forming substantial joint ventures within the electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

  
What
Where


“I could not be happier rejoining my colleagues at Winston,” Jennifer said. “The Inflation Reduction Act has significantly impacted tax compliance in the energy sector as complex incentives that will drive complex renewables and traditional energy production transactions are now in place. Winston has the broad, cross-practice bench strength and collaborative environment to provide clarity and guidance to my existing clients and the firm’s expanding client base.”

Strategic Return to Address Market Challenges

Angela Machala, Los Angeles office managing partner, expressed delight in welcoming Jennifer back to the team. “Given her extensive experience in energy tax credits, government incentive programs, project developments, financings, and mergers and acquisitions, Jennifer’s contributions will be essential as we continue to address clients’ rapidly evolving needs.”

Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald and Chair-Elect Steve D’Amore commended Jennifer’s outstanding record of professionalism and knowledge across multiple sectors and industries. They emphasized that her return reflects Winston’s continued commitment to strategically expanding their West Coast offices and assembling best-in-class teams to drive client value.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Don’t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Appeals Court Rejects Dismissal in Strip Club Race-Bias Lawsuit Due to Lawyer’s Absence kramer levin
Lawyers

Appeals Court Rejects Dismissal in Strip Club Race-Bias Lawsuit Due to Lawyer’s Absence
Golden Gate University Announces Discontinuation of Juris Doctor Program
Law Students

Golden Gate University Announces Discontinuation of Juris Doctor Program
Wells Fargo Faces Lawsuit Alleging Overtime Pay Violations Amid Unionization Drive
Legal News

Wells Fargo Faces Lawsuit Alleging Overtime Pay Violations Amid Unionization Drive
Former McDermott Will & Emery Lawyer Alleges Unjust Salary Exclusion in Lawsuit
Legal News

Former McDermott Will & Emery Lawyer Alleges Unjust Salary Exclusion in Lawsuit
Indicted Republican George Santos Faces Expulsion Vote Amidst Controversy
Legal News

Indicted Republican George Santos Faces Expulsion Vote Amidst Controversy
Sidley Austin’s Ambitious Ascent in the World of Bankruptcy Practice: An 18-Month Progress Report
Breaking News

Sidley Austin’s Ambitious Ascent in the World of Bankruptcy Practice: An 18-Month Progress Report
DePaul University College of Law Dean’s Historic Appointment at ABA
Law Students

DePaul University College of Law Dean’s Historic Appointment at ABA
Litigation Funder Pursues $1.8 Million Claim in Lawsuit Against U.S. Law Firm Founders
Legal News

Litigation Funder Pursues $1.8 Million Claim in Lawsuit Against U.S. Law Firm Founders
Inadequate Access to Legal Aid Across America: ABA’s Alarming Findings
Legal News

Inadequate Access to Legal Aid Across America: ABA’s Alarming Findings
Katten Muchin Rosenman Announces New Chairman Appointment
Legal News

Katten Muchin Rosenman Announces New Chairman Appointment

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top