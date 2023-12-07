Legal News

Midwest Law Firms Ulmer & Berne and Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale Announce Merger
In a joint statement released on Tuesday, prominent Midwest law firms Ulmer & Berne and Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale have disclosed their strategic decision to merge, paving the way for the creation of a formidable “super-regional” entity boasting a total of 275 lawyers. The merger, slated to take effect on February 1, will form UB Greensfelder, a legal powerhouse comprising 135 attorneys from St. Louis-based Greensfelder and 140 from Cleveland-based Ulmer.

Unveiling UB Greensfelder: A Legal Titan with $150 Million in Annual Revenue

The combined force of UB Greensfelder is expected to generate an impressive gross annual revenue surpassing $150 million. This places the newly formed entity firmly among the top 200 U.S. law firms, as recognized by the esteemed American Lawyer.

“A significant factor in moving forward with this combination was the prospect of an Am Law 200 profile and a broader platform,” emphasized Scott Kadish, Ulmer’s managing partner, in a statement. This strategic move will enhance the firm’s ability to attract, recruit, and retain high-performing and diverse legal professionals.

  
2023: A Year of Legal Industry Consolidation

The decision to merge aligns with a broader trend of industry consolidation witnessed in 2023, following a brief disruption during the pandemic. Notable mergers this year include Shearman & Sterling’s planned integration with Allen & Overy, tie-ups between Maynard Cooper & Gale and Nexsen Pruet, and Holland & Knight and Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis.

Leadership Dynamics: Co-Managing Partners and Evenly Divided Management

Scott Kadish and Kevin McLaughlin, President and CEO of Greensfelder, have been appointed co-managing partners of the newly formed firm. Management responsibilities are set to be evenly distributed between professionals originating from each legacy firm, ensuring a balanced and collaborative leadership structure.

A Legacy of Excellence: Long-Established Firms Join Forces

Ulmer & Berne, founded in 1908, and Greensfelder, established in 1895, bring a rich legacy. The merger is poised to build upon their long-standing traditions of excellence.

Expanding Practice Areas and Geographic Presence

The merger is strategically designed to capitalize on the firms’ complementary strengths in corporate transactions, business litigation, financial services, real estate, and healthcare. Additionally, it aims to broaden capabilities in areas like immigration, product liability, and franchise work, where one of the firms previously held a stronger position.

Geographical Reach: Nine Offices Nationwide

UB Greensfelder will have a strong presence in critical legal markets with nine nationwide offices. These offices include Chicago (where both firms were established), Ohio, New York, Washington, D.C., Florida, St. Louis, and Southern Illinois.



In summary, the merger of Ulmer & Berne and Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale represents a significant development in the legal landscape, creating a dynamic force poised for growth and excellence in the ever-evolving legal industry.

