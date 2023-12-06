Unveiling Claims of Antisemitism at the University of Pennsylvania Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict

In a significant development, the University of Pennsylvania is thrust into the legal spotlight as undergraduates Eyal Yakoby and Jordan Davis file a lawsuit, alleging the pervasive presence of antisemitism on campus. This troubling atmosphere, the plaintiffs claim, predated the eruption of violence between Israel and Hamas on October 7. The university now stands as the third prominent U.S. institution, alongside New York University and the University of California, Berkeley, to face legal action over purported failures in safeguarding Jewish students during protests linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Allegations of Selective Enforcement and Antisemitic Professors

The lawsuit makes severe allegations against the University of Pennsylvania, asserting that the institution selectively applies its rules of conduct. According to the complaint, this results in a failure to shield Jewish students from harassment and hatred. Moreover, the accusation extends to the employment of professors allegedly harboring openly antisemitic views, advocating anti-Jewish violence, and disseminating terrorist propaganda. The plaintiffs argue that the university has ignored pleas for protection, placing Jewish and Israeli students in emotional and physical jeopardy.

Legal Action under Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act

Opting for legal recourse, Yakoby and Davis are invoking Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin. The lawsuit, meticulously drafted by Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, calls for decisive action, urging the termination of faculty and administrators deemed responsible for fostering an antisemitic environment. Additionally, it seeks suspending or expulsing students engaged in such conduct.

Penn President’s Testimony and Commitments

The legal saga coincides with Penn President Liz Magill’s appearance on Capitol Hill during a congressional hearing on campus antisemitism. Magill, while emphasizing the university’s commitment to academic freedom and the exchange of ideas, pledged to uphold free speech while ensuring the safety of students. In her prepared remarks, she acknowledged the right to peaceful protest but asserted a zero-tolerance policy for violence or speech intending to incite it.

Campus Controversy and Calls for Leadership Resignation

Adding fuel to the controversy, Penn hosted the Palestine Writes Literature Festival in September, prompting criticism and calls for action. Marc Rowan, CEO of Apollo Global Management Inc. and a university alumnus, publicly urged donors to withhold support until both President Magill and Scott Bok, the chair of the board of trustees, resign. Rowan expressed deep concerns about an underlying culture allowing antisemitism to persist on campus.

