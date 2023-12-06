Legal News

U.S. Law Firm Milbank Matches Rival Cravath’s Compensation Scale
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Milbank Responds to Market Dynamics

In a strategic move responding to recent developments in the legal industry, Milbank, a prominent U.S. law firm, announced on Tuesday that it would align its associate compensation scale with that of rival Cravath, Swaine & Moore. This decision comes on the heels of Cravath’s recent adjustment of salary structures, which had initially overshadowed Milbank’s earlier salary increases for its associate lawyers.

Revised Seniority-Based Compensation Scale

Under the updated compensation structure, associates at Milbank will now enjoy salaries ranging from $225,000 to $435,000, contingent on their seniority within the firm. This marks a notable adjustment from Milbank’s initial salary scale introduced in early November, which had capped senior associates’ raises at $425,000. The revised increases amount to $10,000 to $20,000, depending on the associate’s class year.

Uniform Year-End Bonuses

In addition to salary adjustments, both Milbank and Cravath disclosed identical year-end bonuses tied to associate class years. These bonuses range from $15,000, pro-rated, to an impressive $115,000.

  
What
Where


Industry-Wide Trend

The legal landscape in the United States often witnesses a swift domino effect among significant law firms following notable compensation adjustments. On the same day, Cravath’s salary increases on November 28 triggered a cascade of matching announcements from various firms, including Paul Hastings and McDermott Will & Emery.

Ripple Effect Across Top-Tier Law Firms

Milbank joins a roster of prestigious law firms across the U.S. that have committed to matching Cravath’s elevated compensation scale. This includes notable names such as Baker McKenzie, Boies Schiller Flexner, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, Davis Polk & Wardwell, Dechert, Kirkland & Ellis, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

In a highly competitive legal landscape, the synchronized salary adjustments and year-end bonuses underscore the industry’s commitment to attracting and retaining top-tier legal talent. The move by Milbank demonstrates a proactive approach to maintaining competitiveness and responding to market dynamics in the legal sector.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Appeals Court Rejects Dismissal in Strip Club Race-Bias Lawsuit Due to Lawyer’s Absence kramer levin
Lawyers

Appeals Court Rejects Dismissal in Strip Club Race-Bias Lawsuit Due to Lawyer’s Absence
Golden Gate University Announces Discontinuation of Juris Doctor Program
Law Students

Golden Gate University Announces Discontinuation of Juris Doctor Program
Wells Fargo Faces Lawsuit Alleging Overtime Pay Violations Amid Unionization Drive
Legal News

Wells Fargo Faces Lawsuit Alleging Overtime Pay Violations Amid Unionization Drive
Former McDermott Will & Emery Lawyer Alleges Unjust Salary Exclusion in Lawsuit
Legal News

Former McDermott Will & Emery Lawyer Alleges Unjust Salary Exclusion in Lawsuit
Indicted Republican George Santos Faces Expulsion Vote Amidst Controversy
Legal News

Indicted Republican George Santos Faces Expulsion Vote Amidst Controversy
Sidley Austin’s Ambitious Ascent in the World of Bankruptcy Practice: An 18-Month Progress Report
Breaking News

Sidley Austin’s Ambitious Ascent in the World of Bankruptcy Practice: An 18-Month Progress Report
DePaul University College of Law Dean’s Historic Appointment at ABA
Law Students

DePaul University College of Law Dean’s Historic Appointment at ABA
Litigation Funder Pursues $1.8 Million Claim in Lawsuit Against U.S. Law Firm Founders
Legal News

Litigation Funder Pursues $1.8 Million Claim in Lawsuit Against U.S. Law Firm Founders
Inadequate Access to Legal Aid Across America: ABA’s Alarming Findings
Legal News

Inadequate Access to Legal Aid Across America: ABA’s Alarming Findings
Katten Muchin Rosenman Announces New Chairman Appointment
Legal News

Katten Muchin Rosenman Announces New Chairman Appointment

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top