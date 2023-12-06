Ulmer & Berne and Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale Announce Merger to Form UB Greensfelder

A Pioneering Merger Sets the Stage for a “Super-Regional” Legal Powerhouse
In a strategic move, Midwest law firms Ulmer & Berne, Greensfelder, and Hemker & Gale have revealed plans for a groundbreaking merger. The resultant entity, UB Greensfelder, is poised to emerge as a formidable “super-regional” firm boasting a collective strength of 275 lawyers. The merger, slated to take effect on February 1, will see the fusion of 135 attorneys from St. Louis-based Greensfelder and 140 from Cleveland-based Ulmer.
Establishing UB Greensfelder: A Legal Force with Over $150 Million in Annual Revenue
Upon completion, UB Greensfelder will command an impressive position in the legal arena, with a combined gross annual revenue exceeding $150 million. This financial prowess propels the newly formed entity into the echelons of the top 200 U.S. law firms, as per the rankings by the prestigious American Lawyer.
“A significant factor in moving forward with this combination was the prospect of an Am Law 200 profile and a broader platform,” stated Scott Kadish, Ulmer’s managing partner. He emphasized that this enhanced profile will be instrumental in attracting, recruiting, and retaining high-performing and diverse legal talents.
Industry Trends: A Year Marked by Noteworthy Mergers
The merger between Ulmer & Berne and Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale aligns with a broader consolidation trend within the legal industry, which gained momentum in 2023. Notable mergers include Shearman & Sterling’s planned integration with Allen & Overy and alliances between Maynard Cooper & Gale and Nexsen Pruet and Holland & Knight and Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis.
Leadership Dynamics: Kadish and McLaughlin to Co-Manage UB Greensfelder
Scott Kadish and Kevin McLaughlin, the respective leaders of Ulmer and Greensfelder, will take the helm as co-managing partners of UB Greensfelder. The management structure is poised to be evenly divided between executives from legacy firms, ensuring a balanced and collaborative approach.
A Union of Legacies: Foundations Dating Back to the Late 19th Century
The merger brings together two legal stalwarts, each with deep-rooted histories. Greensfelder, established in 1895, and Ulmer, tracing its origins to 1908, collectively boast a legacy of legal excellence spanning more than a century.
Synergies and Expansion: Strengthening Core Practices and Exploring New Horizons
UB Greensfelder’s success is anticipated to stem from the synergies between the firms’ complementary practices. The merger will augment capabilities in key areas such as corporate transactions, business litigation, financial services, real estate, and healthcare. Furthermore, it will open new avenues in practices like immigration, product liability, and franchise work, where one of the merging entities holds particular strength.
Geographic Footprint: A Network of Nine Offices
The combined force of UB Greensfelder will be felt across nine strategically located offices. These include pre-existing offices in Chicago, shared by both firms, and additional locations in Ohio, New York, Washington, D.C., Florida, St. Louis, and Southern Illinois. This widespread geographic footprint positions the firm for enhanced client reach and engagement.
As UB Greensfelder prepares to embark on this transformative journey, the legal industry keenly watches the evolution of this “super-regional” powerhouse. The merger marks a union of legal entities and a strategic alignment that promises to redefine the future of legal services in the Midwest and beyond.
