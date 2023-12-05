Public Interest

Lawyers Challenge Government’s Attempt to Ban Jury Trials in Camp Lejeune Toxic Water Case
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Government Faces Opposition in Resolution of Compensation Claims

Lawyers representing victims of the Camp Lejeune toxic water contamination are pushing back against what they perceive as a misguided government attempt to eliminate jury trials in the resolution of potentially hundreds of thousands of compensation claims. The lead plaintiffs’ attorneys filed a motion on Monday, arguing that the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, passed by Congress last year, was intended to provide veterans, workers, and others affected by contaminated water at the North Carolina base with the opportunity to present their cases before a jury.

Historical Evasion of Compensation

The motion contends that the government has a long history of avoiding compensating the plaintiffs for their suffering, lost opportunities, and deaths. This evasion allegedly began with covering up the contamination and later employing various technical legal arguments to escape liability under existing laws. The attorneys assert that Congress, recognizing this history, aimed to ensure that Camp Lejeune Justice Act victims would have their claims heard by a jury of their peers.

Rejecting Government’s Efforts

The legal filing urges the court to reject the government’s attempt to strip Camp Lejeune victims of their statutorily guaranteed right to a jury trial. This response is prompted by a motion filed by the government last month, asserting that the Camp Lejeune Justice Act did not explicitly grant the right to a jury trial but rather only specified “appropriate relief” for victims.

  
What
Where


Pretrial Disputes Threaten Compensation Process

This jury trial dispute is one of two pretrial conflicts that could disrupt and delay the compensation process for individuals who spent at least 30 days at the base between 1953 and 1987 and attributed their illnesses to its contaminated waters.

Government’s Move to Limit Attorney Fees

In response to reports of attorneys charging exorbitant fees, the government has moved to limit attorney fees, proposing caps of 20% of administrative settlements and 25% of litigation payoutsâ€”aligning with standards used in the Federal Tort Claims Act.

Early Resolution Program Introduced

The government has also introduced an early resolution program to expedite payments ranging from $100,000 to $550,000 to victims or their relatives with undisputed claims. This program is part of the government’s effort to streamline the compensation process.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Massive Scale of the Case

The Camp Lejeune water contamination case is on track to become one of the most significant mass tort cases in history, with over 129,000 claims filed with the Navy. Government lawyers estimate that the demands in these claims alone exceed $3.3 trillion.

Registration Deadline Approaching

The window for claim registration is set to close in August. Claimants can sue if the Navy rejects or fails to act on their claim within six months of receiving it. Approximately 1,400 lawsuits have been filed in the Eastern District of North Carolina, and the number is expected to rise.



Anticipated Trial Dates

The first trials in this massive case could commence in 2024. Both sides are submitting 50 cases for bellwether trials, which will influence the resolution of other cases. The outcomes of these trials are anticipated to shape the trajectory of the overall litigation.

The case, formally known as Camp Lejeune Water Litigation v. United States of America, is in progress in the Eastern District of North Carolina, docket number 7:23-cv-00897, with developments expected throughout 2023.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Katten Muchin Rosenman Announces New Chairman Appointment
Legal News

Katten Muchin Rosenman Announces New Chairman Appointment
Legal Giants Respond to Market Dynamics: Paul Weiss and Baker McKenzie Announce Associate Salary Hikes
Breaking News

Legal Giants Respond to Market Dynamics: Paul Weiss and Baker McKenzie Announce Associate Salary Hikes
California Enacts Groundbreaking Climate Legislation
Legal News

California Enacts Groundbreaking Climate Legislation
Committee on Legal Education and Admissions Reform Tackles Access-to-Justice Gap
Law Students

Committee on Legal Education and Admissions Reform Tackles Access-to-Justice Gap
Amazon Faces Union Clash Over Display Removal Threats
Legal News

Amazon Faces Union Clash Over Display Removal Threats
Law School Students Seek Ideological Alignment Amidst Heightened Political Tensions first year law students
Law Students

Law School Students Seek Ideological Alignment Amidst Heightened Political Tensions
Department of Justice Unveils New Initiative to Combat Gang Violence in Memphis
Legal News

Department of Justice Unveils New Initiative to Combat Gang Violence in Memphis
Chemical Companies Reach $110 Million Settlement with Ohio over PFAS Contamination
Legal News

Chemical Companies Reach $110 Million Settlement with Ohio over PFAS Contamination
Shumaker Bolsters Legal Team with Seven New Attorneys
Legal News

Shumaker Bolsters Legal Team with Seven New Attorneys
Cravath, Swaine & Moore Announces Seniority-Based Raises and Year-End Bonuses
Lawyers

Cravath, Swaine & Moore Announces Seniority-Based Raises and Year-End Bonuses

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top