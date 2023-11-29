Shumaker Bolsters Legal Team with Seven New Attorneys

Shumaker, a prominent Florida-based legal services provider, has announced the addition of seven new attorneys to its team. The new hires, which include six associates and one staff attorney, will strengthen the firm’s capabilities across various practice areas, including corporate law, real estate, labor and employment, and litigation.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

New Associates Bring Diverse Expertise

What

Where

Search Jobs

The new associates are:

Michael C. Bilirakis: Bilirakis joins Shumaker as an associate in the firm’s Tampa office. His focus areas include corporate law, tax law, and transactions.

Bilirakis joins Shumaker as an associate in the firm’s Tampa office. His focus areas include corporate law, tax law, and transactions. Matthew D. Hohman: Hohman will be an associate in Shumaker’s real estate and development service line. He has extensive experience in real estate law, including acquisitions, dispositions, and financing.

Hohman will be an associate in Shumaker’s real estate and development service line. He has extensive experience in real estate law, including acquisitions, dispositions, and financing. Charles H. King: King will be an associate in Shumaker’s corporate, tax, and transactions service line in the firm’s Tampa office. He has a strong background in corporate law, including mergers and acquisitions, securities law, and corporate governance.

King will be an associate in Shumaker’s corporate, tax, and transactions service line in the firm’s Tampa office. He has a strong background in corporate law, including mergers and acquisitions, securities law, and corporate governance. Hope J. Luther: Luther has been hired as an associate in the firm’s labor, employment, and benefits service line. She will focus on employee benefits, single and multi-employer retirement plans, and health and welfare plans.

Luther has been hired as an associate in the firm’s labor, employment, and benefits service line. She will focus on employee benefits, single and multi-employer retirement plans, and health and welfare plans. Joshua A. Magnussen: Magnussen will serve as a staff attorney and member of the labor, employment, and benefits service line. He has experience in labor and employment law, including employment discrimination, wage and hour law, and wrongful termination.

Magnussen will serve as a staff attorney and member of the labor, employment, and benefits service line. He has experience in labor and employment law, including employment discrimination, wage and hour law, and wrongful termination. Francis Morency: Morency has been brought on as an associate in the firm’s litigation and disputes service line. His focus will be on bankruptcy law, including Chapter 7, Chapter 13, Chapter 11, and Subchapter V bankruptcy cases.

Morency has been brought on as an associate in the firm’s litigation and disputes service line. His focus will be on bankruptcy law, including Chapter 7, Chapter 13, Chapter 11, and Subchapter V bankruptcy cases. Thomas L. Rockhill: Rockhill was tapped as an associate focusing on corporate law. His practice areas include corporate formation, transactions, drafting, compliance, and related concerns.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Shumaker’s Commitment to Excellence

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Adding these talented attorneys further strengthens Shumaker’s position as a leading provider of legal services in Florida. The firm is committed to providing its clients with the highest quality legal counsel and is proud to welcome these new attorneys to its team.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More