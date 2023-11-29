Legal News

Shumaker Bolsters Legal Team with Seven New Attorneys
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Shumaker, a prominent Florida-based legal services provider, has announced the addition of seven new attorneys to its team. The new hires, which include six associates and one staff attorney, will strengthen the firm’s capabilities across various practice areas, including corporate law, real estate, labor and employment, and litigation.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

New Associates Bring Diverse Expertise

  
What
Where


The new associates are:

  • Michael C. Bilirakis: Bilirakis joins Shumaker as an associate in the firm’s Tampa office. His focus areas include corporate law, tax law, and transactions.
  • Matthew D. Hohman: Hohman will be an associate in Shumaker’s real estate and development service line. He has extensive experience in real estate law, including acquisitions, dispositions, and financing.
  • Charles H. King: King will be an associate in Shumaker’s corporate, tax, and transactions service line in the firm’s Tampa office. He has a strong background in corporate law, including mergers and acquisitions, securities law, and corporate governance.
  • Hope J. Luther: Luther has been hired as an associate in the firm’s labor, employment, and benefits service line. She will focus on employee benefits, single and multi-employer retirement plans, and health and welfare plans.
  • Joshua A. Magnussen: Magnussen will serve as a staff attorney and member of the labor, employment, and benefits service line. He has experience in labor and employment law, including employment discrimination, wage and hour law, and wrongful termination.
  • Francis Morency: Morency has been brought on as an associate in the firm’s litigation and disputes service line. His focus will be on bankruptcy law, including Chapter 7, Chapter 13, Chapter 11, and Subchapter V bankruptcy cases.
  • Thomas L. Rockhill: Rockhill was tapped as an associate focusing on corporate law. His practice areas include corporate formation, transactions, drafting, compliance, and related concerns.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Shumaker’s Commitment to Excellence

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Adding these talented attorneys further strengthens Shumaker’s position as a leading provider of legal services in Florida. The firm is committed to providing its clients with the highest quality legal counsel and is proud to welcome these new attorneys to its team.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Dinsmore & Shohl Expands Presence in Florida with New Miami Office
Legal News

Dinsmore & Shohl Expands Presence in Florida with New Miami Office
Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld Suspends Attorney General Campaign, Seeks Re-election to West Virginia Senate
Legal News

Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld Suspends Attorney General Campaign, Seeks Re-election to West Virginia Senate
California Supreme Court Implements Reforms Amidst Criticism Over Attorney Oversight
Legal News

California Supreme Court Implements Reforms Amidst Criticism Over Attorney Oversight
Federal Judge Denies Preliminary Injunction in Judicial Ethics Investigation
Legal News

Federal Judge Denies Preliminary Injunction in Judicial Ethics Investigation
Judge Denies Request to Revoke Bond for Trump Election Case Co-defendant
Legal News

Judge Denies Request to Revoke Bond for Trump Election Case Co-defendant
US Appeals Court Contemplates Mandatory AI Verification for Attorneys
Breaking News

US Appeals Court Contemplates Mandatory AI Verification for Attorneys
American Airlines Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over 401(k) Plan Investments
Home

American Airlines Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over 401(k) Plan Investments
Lawsuit Alleges OpenAI and Microsoft Misused Nonfiction Authors’ Work to Train AI Models
Legal News

Lawsuit Alleges OpenAI and Microsoft Misused Nonfiction Authors’ Work to Train AI Models
Proposal for More Practical Legal Education Gains Support within American Bar Association aba
Law Students

Proposal for More Practical Legal Education Gains Support within American Bar Association
White & Case LLP Elevates 23 Lawyers to Local Partners and 22 to Counsel
Lawyers

White & Case LLP Elevates 23 Lawyers to Local Partners and 22 to Counsel

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top