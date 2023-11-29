Chemical Companies Reach $110 Million Settlement with Ohio over PFAS Contamination

Chemical companies Chemours, DuPont De Nemours, and Corteva have reached a $110 million settlement agreement with the U.S. state of Ohio to resolve claims associated with the release of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals.”

Chemours to Pay Half of the Settlement Costs

Chemours will be responsible for half the settlement costs, while DuPont will provide about $39 million. The agreement resolves Ohio’s claims about releasing PFAS from the companies’ facilities, including the Washington Works facility along the Ohio-West Virginia border.

Chemical Companies Face Thousands of Lawsuits over PFAS Contamination

Chemical makers have recently faced thousands of lawsuits over alleged PFAS contamination. PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals used in various industrial and consumer products, including nonstick cookware, stain-resistant fabrics, and firefighting foam.

3M Agrees to Pay $10.3 Billion to Settle PFAS Contamination Claims

In June, 3M agreed to pay $10.3 billion to settle hundreds of claims that the company polluted public drinking water with PFAS. Chemours, DuPont, and Corteva also reached a similar deal with U.S. water providers for $1.19 billion.

PFAS Linked to Health Problems

PFAS are linked to several health problems, including cancer, liver damage, and birth defects. The chemicals are also persistent in the environment and can accumulate in the human body over time.

Settlement Provides Relief to Ohio Residents

The settlement with Ohio is the latest in a series of agreements addressing PFAS contamination. The settlement provides relief to Ohio residents who have been affected by PFAS contamination and helps to hold the companies responsible for their actions.

