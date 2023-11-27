Legal News

Paul Hastings Welcomes Notable Skadden Lawyer Anna Rips as Partner
In a significant development for U.S. law firm Paul Hastings, the esteemed legal professional Anna Rips has recently joined its New York office as a partner. This strategic move, announced on Monday, bolsters Paul Hastings’ investment funds and private capital practice. Rips, a seasoned lawyer with over 17 years of experience at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, brings a wealth of expertise to her new role.

Expansion of Investment Funds and Private Capital Practice

In her capacity as a partner at Paul Hastings, Anna Rips is poised to play a pivotal role in expanding the firm’s investment funds and private capital practice. Her extensive background positions her as a valuable asset for the firm, and she is expected to contribute significantly to advising fund sponsors, asset managers, and investment advisers. Rips specializes in guiding U.S. and international private offerings of investment funds, a critical aspect of financial legal counsel.

Leadership Dynamics at Paul Hastings

This move comes from John Budetti’s earlier transition from Kirkland & Ellis to Paul Hastings, where he assumed the role of leading the funds group. The firm’s strategic recruitment decisions underscore a commitment to strengthening its capabilities in serving clients within the investment funds sector.

Industry Trends: Private Credit Market Opportunities

The legal landscape has witnessed a notable trend of law firms hiring partners specializing in advising private credit clients, driven by emerging opportunities in the private credit market. With global private credit assets under management surpassing the $1 trillion mark, law firms are strategically positioning themselves to cater to clients’ evolving needs in this dynamic sector.

Shifting Alliances in the Legal Sphere

In a series of notable moves within the legal sphere, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett made headlines in June by bringing on lawyers from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, and Latham & Watkins. This strategic maneuver saw the co-leadership of its alternative capital and private credit practice group. Additionally, Proskauer made waves in August by rehiring a private credit partner who had previously departed for White & Case.

Skadden’s Response

As news of Anna Rips’ departure from Skadden surfaced, a spokesperson from the firm did not immediately respond to requests for comment. This move reflects the ongoing shifts and strategic realignments within the legal industry.



