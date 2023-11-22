Judge Denies Request to Revoke Bond for Trump Election Case Co-defendant

In a recent court hearing in Fulton County, Judge Scott McAfee rejected a motion to revoke the bond of Harrison Floyd, a co-defendant in the election interference case involving former President Donald Trump in Georgia. District Attorney Fani Willis personally argued for Floyd’s immediate imprisonment, alleging that he violated the conditions of his bond by posting tweets that tagged witnesses in the case.

Bond Modification Instead of Revocation

While Judge McAfee acknowledged that Floyd had violated bond conditions “in several instances,” he ruled that not every violation warranted revocation. Instead, the judge opted to “modify” the bond conditions to prohibit public comments about witnesses moving forward explicitly.

This hearing marked the first time that District Attorney Fani Willis presented arguments personally in court regarding the case. Floyd, along with Trump and 17 other defendants, had pleaded not guilty to charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Plea Deals and Surrender of Defendants

All 19 defendants, including Floyd, surrendered for processing and were released on bond. Some defendants, such as Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell, Jena Ellis, and Scott Hall, later took plea deals, agreeing to testify against other defendants.

Willis’s Impassioned Plea

During the hearing, Willis passionately argued that Floyd’s disparaging tweets amounted to intimidation, describing them as a “disgusting” violation of the agreed-upon bond order. She emphasized that Floyd had been allowed to cooperate with the case rules but instead had violated three of the seven conditions of his bond order.

Floyd’s Defense and Witness Testimonies

Floyd’s attorney pleaded with the judge not to jail him, asserting that no posts constituted threats or intimidation under Georgia law. However, Willis’s chief investigator read Floyd’s tweets aloud during the hearing, detailing threatening comments posted below them. Witnesses, including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and election official Gabriel Sterling, expressed their dissatisfaction with the contents of Floyd’s posts.

Impact on Witnesses and Security Measures

Willis argued that Floyd’s actions were unfair to witnesses and could have real consequences, urging the judge to remand him immediately. A witness testified that Floyd’s posts led to security precautions being taken, causing a spike in online activity regarding the individual.

Floyd’s Legal Standing

Floyd pleaded not guilty to the charges in August, including one count of influencing witnesses, and was the only defendant to surrender without negotiating a bond package initially. He was released on a $100,000 bond, which included provisions regarding co-defendants and witnesses. The case continues to unfold with modifications to Floyd’s bond conditions as a pivotal development.

