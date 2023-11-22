Legal News

Judge Denies Request to Revoke Bond for Trump Election Case Co-defendant
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a recent court hearing in Fulton County, Judge Scott McAfee rejected a motion to revoke the bond of Harrison Floyd, a co-defendant in the election interference case involving former President Donald Trump in Georgia. District Attorney Fani Willis personally argued for Floyd’s immediate imprisonment, alleging that he violated the conditions of his bond by posting tweets that tagged witnesses in the case.

Bond Modification Instead of Revocation

While Judge McAfee acknowledged that Floyd had violated bond conditions “in several instances,” he ruled that not every violation warranted revocation. Instead, the judge opted to “modify” the bond conditions to prohibit public comments about witnesses moving forward explicitly.

This hearing marked the first time that District Attorney Fani Willis presented arguments personally in court regarding the case. Floyd, along with Trump and 17 other defendants, had pleaded not guilty to charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

  
What
Where


Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Plea Deals and Surrender of Defendants

All 19 defendants, including Floyd, surrendered for processing and were released on bond. Some defendants, such as Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell, Jena Ellis, and Scott Hall, later took plea deals, agreeing to testify against other defendants.

Willis’s Impassioned Plea

During the hearing, Willis passionately argued that Floyd’s disparaging tweets amounted to intimidation, describing them as a “disgusting” violation of the agreed-upon bond order. She emphasized that Floyd had been allowed to cooperate with the case rules but instead had violated three of the seven conditions of his bond order.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Floyd’s Defense and Witness Testimonies

Floyd’s attorney pleaded with the judge not to jail him, asserting that no posts constituted threats or intimidation under Georgia law. However, Willis’s chief investigator read Floyd’s tweets aloud during the hearing, detailing threatening comments posted below them. Witnesses, including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and election official Gabriel Sterling, expressed their dissatisfaction with the contents of Floyd’s posts.

Make informed decisions in real time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.



Impact on Witnesses and Security Measures

Willis argued that Floyd’s actions were unfair to witnesses and could have real consequences, urging the judge to remand him immediately. A witness testified that Floyd’s posts led to security precautions being taken, causing a spike in online activity regarding the individual.

Floyd’s Legal Standing

Floyd pleaded not guilty to the charges in August, including one count of influencing witnesses, and was the only defendant to surrender without negotiating a bond package initially. He was released on a $100,000 bond, which included provisions regarding co-defendants and witnesses. The case continues to unfold with modifications to Floyd’s bond conditions as a pivotal development.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Legal Sector Growth and Bonus Season Anticipation: Insights into U.S. Law Firms’ Financial Landscape
Breaking News

Legal Sector Growth and Bonus Season Anticipation: Insights into U.S. Law Firms’ Financial Landscape
Disturbing Surge in Campus Antisemitism Prompts Legal Community Action
Law Students

Disturbing Surge in Campus Antisemitism Prompts Legal Community Action
FROST LLP: Unveiling a New Paradigm in Litigation-Only Firms
Legal News

FROST LLP: Unveiling a New Paradigm in Litigation-Only Firms
Federal Judge Slashes Quinn Emanuel’s Fee Request in Virginia Settlement
Legal News

Federal Judge Slashes Quinn Emanuel’s Fee Request in Virginia Settlement
Cohn & Dussi Attorneys Earn Prestigious Recognition from Super Lawyers in 2023
Lawyers

Cohn & Dussi Attorneys Earn Prestigious Recognition from Super Lawyers in 2023
Warning Signals for Private Equity: FTC Expands Scrutiny Beyond Healthcare
Legal News

Warning Signals for Private Equity: FTC Expands Scrutiny Beyond Healthcare
Groundbreaking Study: GPT-4 Surpasses Human Lawyers in Legal Ethics Exam
Breaking News

Groundbreaking Study: GPT-4 Surpasses Human Lawyers in Legal Ethics Exam
Cornell University’s ERISA Victory Sparks Legal Debate
Law Students

Cornell University’s ERISA Victory Sparks Legal Debate
Legal Industry Trends: U.S. Law Firms Expand Office Spaces in 2023
Legal News

Legal Industry Trends: U.S. Law Firms Expand Office Spaces in 2023
Jerry Goldfeder to Lead New Political Law Practice at Cozen O’Connor
Legal News

Jerry Goldfeder to Lead New Political Law Practice at Cozen O’Connor

Legal Career Resources

November 10, 2023 Buchalter LLP: A Storied Legacy of 90 Years, Excellence, and Recognition Across Practice Areas

Buchalter LLP is a beacon of legal excellence in the dynamic landscape of business law, having partnered with clients for an impressive nine decades. The firm is synonymous with providing comprehensive legal counsel at every stage of client growth, aiding […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top