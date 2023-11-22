White & Case LLP Elevates 23 Lawyers to Local Partners and 22 to Counsel

Global law firm White & Case LLP has recently announced the promotion of 23 lawyers to the position of local partner and 22 lawyers to counsel. This strategic move further solidifies the firm’s commitment to recognizing and nurturing exceptional legal talent.

Firm-Wide Recognition and Global Impact

Heather McDevitt, Chair of White & Case, expressed pride in the achievements of these exceptional lawyers and their substantial contributions to the firm’s success. The promotions span 13 practices and 22 offices, covering Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific regions. McDevitt highlighted the diversity in skills, experiences, and backgrounds, emphasizing the truly global nature of White & Case.

Expanding the Legal Arsenal

In addition to internal promotions, White & Case has made strategic lateral hires in 2023, welcoming two local partners and 14 counsels. This demonstrates the firm’s commitment to recognizing internal talent and attracting experienced professionals to enhance its legal capabilities.

Local Partner: A Stepping Stone to Partnership

The position of local partner is a prestigious career milestone offered in select regions, aligning with common market practices. This includes locations such as Mexico in the Americas, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, the Middle East, Poland, South Africa, Spain in EMEA, China, Japan, and Korea in Asia-Pacific. Becoming a local partner is a recognized step toward admission into the firm’s partnership.

Counsel: Seasoned Professionals Paving Alternative Paths

The counsel title is for senior lawyers with substantial experience in specific practice areas. This role in all White & Case offices provides an alternative career path to partnership, showcasing the firm’s commitment to offering diverse trajectories for legal professionals.

Effective January 1, 2024

The internal and lateral promotions are set to take effect on January 1, 2024, except where noted otherwise.

Promotions in America

Jason Burgoyne – International Trade Practice

Based in Washington, DC, Burgoyne specializes in advising clients on complex regulatory matters under various US departments, including the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security.

Yuriria Galicia – Global Commercial Litigation Practice

Based in Mexico City, Galicia focuses on constitutional and administrative litigation and antitrust matters, catering to clients in the energy, telecommunications, transport, finance, and government sectors.

Danielle Herrick – Public Company Advisory Practice

Herrick, located in New York, assumes the role of Professional Support Counsel, concentrating on legal and regulatory updates, corporate governance, and ESG-related developments impacting public companies.

Jennifer Ivers – Global International Arbitration Practice

Ivers, based in Washington, DC, specializes in advising sovereigns and private investors on international disputes, participating in arbitrations such as ICSID and ICC.

Ron Kendler – International Trade Practice

Kendler, Washington, DC-based, advises manufacturing, energy, and agriculture clients on antidumping and countervailing duty proceedings.

Alejandro Martinez de Hoz – Global International Arbitration Practice

Martinez de Hoz, Washington, DC-based, focuses on advising clients in financial services, energy, infrastructure, and mining on commercial and investment arbitrations.

Abigail Simon – Global Capital Markets Practice

Simon, located in New York, concentrates on advising corporates, investment banks, and sponsors on a wide range of public and private debt capital markets transactions.

Sebastian Zonte – Intellectual Property Practice

Zonte, based in Los Angeles, advises clients on life sciences patent litigation matters.

Promotions for other locations can be viewed here –White & Case promotes 23 to local partners and 22 to counsel | White & Case LLP (whitecase.com)

