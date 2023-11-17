Legal News

FROST LLP: Unveiling a New Paradigm in Litigation-Only Firms
In a significant development, Christopher Frost, the founding name partner, officially launched FROST LLP, a pioneering litigation-only law firm co-founded alongside esteemed partners John D. Maatta and Josh Stambaugh. Drawing upon their extensive experience in BigLaw and corporate trial environments, FROST LLP introduces a fresh model prioritizing client business objectives, operational efficiency, and enduring client relationships.

A Vision for Better Client Service

With a growing team of nine lawyers, FROST LLP is committed to redefining the client-lawyer relationship. The firm adopts an “unapologetically aggressive” litigation approach, representing clients across the United States and internationally, including countries like Canada, China, Lebanon, and Taiwan. FROST LLP covers various business litigation areas, including antitrust, bankruptcy, IP, labor, and more, catering to diverse corporate sectors and individual clients.

Client-Centric Philosophy

Christopher Frost, the founding partner, emphasizes the firm’s dedication to serving clients better by fostering long-term relationships and understanding their businesses deeply. The firm operates on a lean, efficient model, avoiding unnecessary billable hours while delivering outstanding legal services that safeguard litigation positions and ongoing business interests.

  
Multifaceted Dispute Resolution

John D. Maatta, another founding partner, brings a unique perspective from his corporate career as a media executive. FROST LLP’s approach involves addressing disputes comprehensively, considering economic and human costs. The firm employs tactics ranging from litigation avoidance to courtroom strategy, aligning with clients’ goals and incorporating valuable lessons learned from the client’s perspective.

Notable Achievements and Results

FROST LLP attorneys boast significant achievements, securing eight-figure awards, “walk away” settlements, judgments, and complete defense verdicts for individual and corporate clients. The firm’s commitment to achieving outstanding results underscores its dedication to client success.

Administrative Excellence

Supported by a robust administrative team led by Chief Operating Officer Candice Hassid, FROST LLP ensures operational efficiency and successful business development. A former banking executive, Hassid brings her expertise to oversee all business operations, further enhancing the firm’s effectiveness.

Meet the Founding Partners

Christopher Frost

A seasoned BigLaw veteran and law professor, Frost’s leadership has consistently led to substantial victories for clients globally. His expertise extends to civil procedure, advocacy, and international legal disputes, reflecting a distinguished career marked by success.

John D. Maatta

With a trial and transactional lawyer background and extensive experience as a public company CEO, Maatta offers a unique blend of legal and business acumen. His role as co-head of The CW Television Network highlights his leadership in various departments, making him a sought-after advisor in the entertainment and media industry.

Josh Stambaugh

An exceptional trial lawyer, Stambaugh has earned recognition as an AMLaw 100 commercial litigator. His track record in obtaining favorable results in business litigation, including class actions, product liability, and antitrust matters, solidifies his reputation as a formidable advocate.

