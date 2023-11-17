Winston & Strawn Announces New Senior Leadership Team

Winston & Strawn LLP is pleased to announce the appointment of four distinguished partners to work alongside Chair-Elect Steve Dâ€™Amore in newly established senior leadership roles. This strategic move aims to propel the firm’s growth and enhance its position in the legal landscape.

Meet the Leaders:

Peter Crowther: Managing Partnerâ€”International Affairs

Based in London, Peter Crowther is a seasoned member of the firmâ€™s Executive Committee and former managing partner of Winstonâ€™s London office. He is a renowned competition and regulatory lawyer with a global reach, advising clients in sports, technology, telecommunications, energy, and financial services. With extensive experience in multijurisdictional cartel defense work, regulatory compliance, and securing merger clearances, Peter brings knowledge to his new role.

Eva Davis: Managing Partnerâ€”External Affairs

Eva Davis, located in Los Angeles, chairs Winstonâ€™s Transactions Department and is a distinguished member of the firmâ€™s Executive Committee. Her practice focuses on U.S. and cross-border complex business transactions, specializing in mergers, acquisitions, and private equity. With a reputation for providing strategic advice to domestic and international clients, Eva has been a key player in various public and private M&A transactions, initial public offerings, and distressed sales and investments.

Dom DeChiara: Chief Strategic Officer

Based in New York, Dom DeChiara, former chair of Winstonâ€™s Transactions Department and an ex-member of the firmâ€™s Executive Committee, brings over 30 years of experience in private equity, mergers & acquisitions, corporate finance, and general corporate matters. Representing private equity funds, family offices, and alternative asset managers, Dom is a trusted advisor offering strategic and legal guidance for various corporate transactions.

Cardelle Spangler: Managing Partnerâ€”Internal Affairs

Cardelle Spangler, situated in Chicago, serves as the managing partner of Winstonâ€™s Chicago office and is a valued member of the firmâ€™s Executive Committee. With over 25 years of experience as an employment litigator and advisor, Cardelle focuses on employment relations litigation, sensitive investigations, and counseling matters. Her expertise spans various industries, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, food service, finance, and transportation, making her a vital asset to the firm.

Collaborative Strategic Growth

Each partner will work closely with Chair-Elect Steve Dâ€™Amore, who was announced in September to succeed outgoing Chair Tom Fitzgerald in June 2024. Their collective responsibilities include implementing critical components of Winstonâ€™s strategic growth plan, covering client relations and business development, finance, technology, innovation, international expansion, talent acquisition, and retention. Importantly, all four leaders will maintain an active legal practice alongside their new roles.

Praise from Leadership

Chair Tom Fitzgerald expressed confidence in the new leadership team, stating, “Every chair needs a cadre of top advisors, and Eva, Cardelle, Peter, and Dom are all excellent choices for their expanded roles. In collaboration with Steve, they will enable Winston to provide excellence in all areas.”

Chair-Elect Steve Dâ€™Amore added, “These four partners form a robust, multifaceted team with proven firm leadership experience. Representing a broad cross-section of practice areas and geographies, they bring diversity in perspectives that will further Winstonâ€™s growth trajectory and history of success.”

Winston & Strawn looks forward to leveraging the collective expertise of this dynamic leadership team to achieve new heights of success and excellence in the legal field.

