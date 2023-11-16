Jerry Goldfeder to Lead New Political Law Practice at Cozen O’Connor

Renowned Election and Campaign Finance Lawyer Jerry Goldfeder Joins Cozen O’Connor

In a significant development, election, and campaign finance lawyer Jerry Goldfeder is set to spearhead a novel political law and compliance practice group at the esteemed law firm Cozen O’Connor. The firm made the announcement on Wednesday, marking a strategic move to strengthen its capabilities in political law.

A Stroock Alumnus: Goldfeder and Cooperman Transition to Cozen O’Connor

Jerry Goldfeder, an experienced legal professional in the field, will officially join Cozen as special counsel next month, collaborating with commercial litigation member Kerry Cooperman in New York. Notably, Goldfeder and Cooperman are the latest legal talents to depart from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan as the firm proceeds with plans for dissolution.

Impressive Legal Background: Goldfeder’s Storied Career

Before his tenure at Stroock, Jerry Goldfeder served as special counsel for public integrity to the then-New York attorney general Andrew Cuomo, aligning himself with the Democratic party. Currently, he directs a voting rights and democracy initiative at Fordham University School of Law, where he holds the position of adjunct professor. Goldfeder has an extensive history of contributing to legal teams associated with prominent political figures such as John Kerry, Dick Gephardt, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Pete Buttigieg, and Joe Biden, according to a Cozen spokesperson.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Anticipating a Busy Future: Focus on 2024 Elections

Goldfeder expressed optimism about the future: “I have every expectation that we will be very busy,” emphasizing the new practice’s commitment to representing elected officials and candidates. The anticipated workload includes matters related to the upcoming 2024 presidential election, congressional races, and state legislature elections.

Broadened Scope: Goldfeder’s Role at Cozen O’Connor

Jerry Goldfeder is set to play a dual role at Cozen, leading the political law and compliance practice and contributing to the firm’s commercial litigation practice. Additionally, he will collaborate with Cozen’s government relations arm, broadening the scope of his involvement within the firm.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Make informed decisions in real time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Cozen O’Connor’s Perspective: Strong Leadership for Legal Disputes

Michael Heller, Executive Chairman and CEO of Cozen O’Connor, expressed confidence in Goldfeder’s capabilities, stating, “Legal disputes have long been a part of U.S. politics, and Jerry brings an astonishing four-decade track record of successfully advising and representing political clients on the federal, state, and local levels.” Heller also commended Kerry Cooperman, highlighting his diverse and successful track record.

Cooperman’s Perspective: Cozen’s Strengths and Commitment to Pro Bono Service

Kerry Cooperman, former director of Stroock’s pro bono program, emphasized Cozen’s strengths in his practice areas and its commitment to pro bono legal service as key factors that drew him to the firm. Cooperman specializes in representing real estate and other clients in litigation and regulatory matters and advising non-profit and tax-exempt organizations.

Stroock’s Dissolution: Transition of Legal Talents

Stroock, one of New York’s oldest law firms, recently voted to dissolve amid ongoing departures and unsuccessful merger discussions with larger firms. Since the decision, lawyers from Stroock have found new homes at various firms, including Crowell & Moring, Hogan Lovells, Steptoe & Johnson, Squire Patton Boggs, and Thompson Coburn. Stroock declined to comment on the developments.

In summary, Jerry Goldfeder’s move to Cozen O’Connor signals a significant addition to the firm’s capabilities in political law, bringing him a wealth of experience and a notable track record in the legal landscape. The transition also underscores the ongoing changes within the legal community, particularly in the wake of Stroock’s dissolution.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More