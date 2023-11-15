Legal News

U.S. Lawmakers Seek Answers from Apple Over Jon Stewart’s Show Cancellation
In a public letter on Wednesday, U.S. lawmakers addressed Apple Inc., seeking clarification on the sudden termination of political comedian Jon Stewart’s television show on the tech giant’s streaming service. The letter expressed concerns about the cancellation being linked to content related to China.

The Controversial Cancellation

Last month, The New York Times reported that Stewart’s show on Apple’s streaming service ended due to creative differences. According to the newspaper, Stewart had informed his staff that potential show topics concerning China and artificial intelligence were causing apprehension among Apple executives. Apple declined to comment on the matter to The New York Times.

Lawmakers’ Concerns

In response to the reported reasons behind the show’s cancellation, the Republican and Democratic leaders of the House of Representatives Select Committee on Competition with the Chinese Communist Party penned a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook. The lawmakers asserted that while companies have the right to determine appropriate content for their streaming services, foreign influence, particularly from China, should not unduly impact these decisions.

  
The Request for Briefing

The letter, dated Wednesday, called for representatives from Apple to provide a briefing on their concerns by December 15, 2023. The lawmakers also expressed their intention to speak with Jon Stewart regarding the circumstances surrounding the show’s termination.

Reassurance for the Creative Community

To allay concerns within the creative community, the letter requested that Apple publicly commit to welcoming content that could be perceived as critical of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) or the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on Apple TV+ and other Apple services. Representative Michael Gallagher signed the letter, the panel’s Republican chairperson, and Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, the panel’s ranking Democrat.

Timing and Context

The letter’s release coincided with a dinner expected on Wednesday night, where top U.S. business leaders were to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco. This meeting was part of President Xi’s efforts to court American companies and address China’s recent challenges in attracting foreign investment. The dinner took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, following a day of talks between President Xi and U.S. President Joe Biden aimed at stabilizing relations between the two largest economies in the world.



Committee’s Focus on China’s Media Controls

Highlighting the broader context, the House committee emphasized its ongoing focus on China’s controls on media. Lawmakers have long expressed concerns about potential Chinese government censorship, particularly given the strict media controls imposed by the ruling Communist Party. This concern extends to Hollywood films, where studios have sometimes altered or self-censored scripts to comply with Chinese government regulations and gain access to the lucrative Chinese market.

