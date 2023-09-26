Foreign Law Firms in China and Hong Kong Grapple with Layoffs Amid Economic Turbulence

International Legal Practices in Crisis

Foreign law firms in China and Hong Kong are feeling the pinch of layoffs as the economic downturn in China and escalating geopolitical tensions take a toll on their business operations.

The Telltale Sign of Market Decline

Legal professionals and recruiters are sounding the alarm as layoffs in these firms serve as precise indicators of the market’s decline and the heavy reliance of international corporations on Chinese business. Partners from various firms are reporting a decline in China-related business, with Chinese corporate clients increasingly requesting extended payment terms.

Linklaters Takes the Hit

Linklaters, a London-based firm, has recently made headlines for letting go of approximately 20 lawyers in Hong Kong and mainland China. The firm attributes this decision to the “prolonged downturn in the China market.”

Economic Rebound Hopes Dashed

Despite initial hopes for an economic rebound following China’s reopening, the job market for lawyers in Hong Kong is described as even more challenging than the aftermath of the global financial crisis of fifteen years ago.

Hong Kong’s Legal Landscape in Crisis

Evan Jowers, co-founder of legal recruitment company Jowers Vargas, highlights the stark contrast between the past and present situations. The big law industry in Hong Kong is grappling with a persistent deal flow crisis, making this situation drastically different from the past.

Cutbacks Across the Board

Other firms, such as White & Case and Kirkland & Ellis, have been downsizing their associate teams in Hong Kong this year. Notably, China’s shift towards emphasizing security over economic growth, with new laws and a crackdown on the private sector, has rattled investors and created market uncertainty.

Economic Woes Multiply

The crisis in the property sector and declining exports have further compounded China’s economic challenges, resulting in a significant drop in foreign direct investment levels.

Corporate and Capital Markets Hit Hard

Ben Cooper, managing partner at Ashford Benjamin, sheds light on the extent of the redundancies affecting numerous firms. Corporate and capital market teams, integral to foreign law firms operating in China, have been tough.

Sluggish IPO Activity

Additionally, Hong Kong’s initial public offerings (IPOs) have been sluggish, with limited fundraising compared to previous years, painting a gloomy picture for the legal sector.

Long Road to Recovery

Experts believe that the impact on law firms in Asia surpasses that of the 2008 financial crisis. Layoffs in Hong Kong and mainland China are expected to persist, with a potential two to three-year timeline for market recovery in China.

Shifting Strategies

In response to these challenges, some international law firms are redirecting their focus towards burgeoning markets in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. However, this transition may pose difficulties for lawyers who have long specialized in Chinese markets.

The Uncertain Future

In summary, foreign law firms in China and Hong Kong grapple with layoffs due to the economic downturn and escalating geopolitical tensions. These challenges have raised concerns about their overreliance on the Chinese market. The future of these firms in the region remains uncertain, with some opting to explore opportunities in other rapidly growing markets.

