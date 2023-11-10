Fox Corp. Appoints Adam Ciongoli as Chief Legal and Policy Officer with a $28 Million Compensation Package

Fox Corp. has announced the appointment of Adam Ciongoli as its new Chief Legal and Policy Officer, offering a substantial total compensation package of approximately $28 million. Ciongoli, known for his strong conservative legal background, officially assumed his role on December 1, succeeding outgoing top lawyer Viet Dinh. This leadership change follows Rupert Murdoch’s resignation as Fox and News Corp chairman in September.

Legal Battles and Leadership Transition

As Fox grapples with ongoing legal challenges related to its 2020 US presidential election coverage, the company has settled a defamation claim with Dominion Voting Systems Inc., agreeing to a payment of $787 million. Ciongoli steps into this dynamic environment, bringing a wealth of experience as the former general counsel for Campbell Soup Co.

Ciongoli’s Background and Responsibilities

Adam Ciongoli, aged 55, boasts an impressive legal career, clerking for US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Jr. and serving under US Attorney General John Ashcroft during the George W. Bush administration. In his previous role at Campbell Soup Co., Ciongoli oversaw legal, compliance, regulatory functions, and government affairs.

Compensation Details

Ciongoli’s compensation package, outlined in a November 8 securities filing, includes an annual total of $7.5 million until 2026. This comprises an annual base salary of nearly $1.8 million, a target bonus of $2.8 million, and $3 million in stock awards. Additionally, Fox granted Ciongoli about $5.4 million in stock and option awards to offset forfeited awards from his previous employer.

Colleagues and Connections at Fox

Ciongoli’s professional journey began as an associate at Kirkland & Ellis, working alongside Viet Dinh, his predecessor at Fox. Both lawyers, who share a long-standing friendship, previously clerked for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Jr. and collaborated at the Justice Department under John Ashcroft.

Conservative Roots and Legal Alliances

Known as a protÃ©gÃ© of prominent conservative litigator Kenneth Starr, Ciongoli’s career path crossed with Paul Clement, another ex-Kirkland litigator who represented Fox in the Dominion case. Ciongoli twice clerked for Justice Alito and played a notable role in Alito’s confirmation.

Career Transition and Previous Roles

Prior to joining Fox, Ciongoli held key legal positions at Lincoln Financial Group and Willis Group Holdings. His stint at Campbell Soup, where he served as Chief Sustainability, Corporate Responsibility, and Governance Officer, concluded with a total compensation of over $3.7 million during fiscal 2023.

Succession Plan at Campbell Soup

Charles Brawley III, a long-serving deputy general counsel and corporate secretary at Campbell Soup, will succeed Ciongoli as legal chief. Ciongoli’s departure marks a notable transition for the processed food company, where he also oversaw ESG efforts.

