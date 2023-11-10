CS Disco’s Strategic Partnership Unveiled: Leveraging vLex’s Law Library for Comprehensive Legal Software

Legal tech powerhouse CS Disco, based in Austin, Texas, has recently sealed a significant long-term licensing pact with vLex’s Fastcase, a move poised to reshape the landscape of legal practice through the incorporation of an extensive law library into CS Disco’s suite of services.

Transformative Collaboration for End-to-End Legal Software

CS Disco delivers law firms e-discovery, document review, and case management solutions. With this groundbreaking partnership, the company aims to integrate vLex’s extensive law library seamlessly into its platform, providing its clients with unprecedented access to a wealth of legal and regulatory information and a comprehensive repository of federal and state laws.

Katie DeBord, CS Discoâ€™s Vice President of Product Strategy, highlighted the strategic importance of this move, stating, “This is an important milestone in the execution of our long-term strategic vision and brings Disco one step closer towards a truly end-to-end technology platform that effectively handles the most important aspects of complex litigation work.”

Empowering Legal Professionals with Advanced Capabilities

Integrating vLex’s data into CS Disco’s core platform is expected to unlock many capabilities for legal professionals. Users can anticipate the ability to create risk assessments, identify fact patterns, leverage artificial intelligence for legal research, and precisely pinpoint relevant case law.

DeBord expressed optimism that the partnership would empower CS Disco customers to “quickly identify relevant legal precedents with similar fact patterns or analyze patterns based on relevant law,” facilitating lawyers in organizing and strategizing cases from inception to resolution.

A Post-Merger Milestone

The timing of CS Disco’s announcement coincides with a significant development in the legal tech landscape. Fastcase and vLex merged to form the vLex Group in April, consolidating subscribers and data from both entities. The culmination of this merger resulted in a vast law library encompassing data from more than 100 countries.

Navigating Through Turbulence

CS Disco’s announcement follows a period of turbulence for the company, marked by the abrupt resignation of CEO and co-founder Kiwi Camara in September. Camara stepped down amidst allegations of sexual harassment, adding complexity to an ongoing investigation by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison into the workplace culture of the software company.

Despite the challenges, CS Disco’s strategic collaboration with vLex underscores its commitment to advancing legal technology and providing practitioners with innovative solutions for enhanced legal workflows.

