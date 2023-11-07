JetBlue CEO Defends $3.8 Billion Spirit Airlines Acquisition

In a recent court appearance, JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes passionately defended the company’s proposed acquisition of Spirit Airlines, emphasizing its pivotal role in JetBlue’s aspiration to become a formidable competitor to the dominant U.S. airline industry. The acquisition, valued at $3.8 billion, is currently under scrutiny by the U.S. Department of Justice in federal court in Boston. The government, in conjunction with Democratic state attorneys general from six states and the District of Columbia, filed a lawsuit in March to block the merger, which would amalgamate the sixth and seventh largest U.S. airlines.

Challenging the Oligopoly

Hayes asserted that acquiring Spirit Airlines is imperative to challenge the prevailing oligopoly in the U.S. aviation sector, where four major carriers â€“ United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Southwest Airlines â€“ command a staggering 80% of the domestic market. In contrast, JetBlue holds a modest 5% market share, making it imperative for the company to adopt unconventional growth strategies to level the playing field.

Consolidation as the Only Solution

Expressing his long-held belief in the inevitability of consolidation among smaller airlines to compete effectively with industry giants, Hayes argued that “the need for us to grow quickly and inorganically” had never waned. He pointed out that reaching the size of the dominant carriers is unattainable through organic growth alone, as even the major airlines had expanded through mergers and acquisitions.

Potential Passenger Impact

The U.S. Department of Justice countered these claims by asserting that the proposed acquisition would harm passengers, causing an estimated annual net loss of approximately $1 billion, leading to increased fares. Under intense scrutiny by Justice Department attorney Edward Duffy, Hayes acknowledged that merging with Spirit Airlines would mean the end of the low-cost, no-frills Spirit brand, as JetBlue typically offers higher fares. However, he maintained that JetBlue’s history of providing affordable fares had historically pressured larger airlines to reduce their prices, ensuring that most passengers would continue to benefit from its presence.

Mitigating Regulatory Concerns

To address regulatory concerns, JetBlue committed to divesting gates and slots at key airports in critical regions, including New York City, Boston, Newark, New Jersey, and Fort Lauderdale. This proactive approach aimed to alleviate worries about potential monopolistic practices.

Uncertain Judicial Decision

The presiding U.S. District Judge, William Young, raised the possibility of attaching conditions to the deal’s approval during the trial. He inquired whether there had been any prior court decisions allowing an acquisition that didn’t meet the standard but could proceed with certain stipulations. Hayes indicated he was unaware of such a precedent. This trial is rare for the Justice Department, as it historically approved airline mergers without trials, provided certain asset divestitures were made.

As the trial unfolds, the outcome of JetBlue’s quest to acquire Spirit Airlines and its potential impact on the airline industry remains uncertain. U.S. District Judge William Young is expected to issue his ruling by the year’s end, determining the fate of this pivotal merger.

