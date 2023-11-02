Lawyers

Reed Smith Strengthens Gaming Practice with Notable Video Games and AI Attorney
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a significant move aimed at bolstering its presence in the ever-expanding world of video games and AI, Reed Smith proudly announces the addition of esteemed video games attorney Stuart Irvin, to its esteemed ranks. Irvin will assume the partner role within the firm’s Entertainment and Media Industry Group, based in the Washington, D.C. office. This strategic recruitment has a ripple effect as Irvin is set to co-chair Reed Smith’s global Video Games & Esports practice alongside Sophie Goossens, a partner based in Paris. Stuart Irvin brings a wealth of experience, having previously led Covington & Burling’s video games and esports practice.

Gaming Industry’s Meteoric Rise Draws Legal Expertise

The gaming industry has emerged as a juggernaut within the entertainment sector, consistently breaking records with its soaring revenues that now surpass both the film and music industries. Elle Todd, co-chair of Reed Smith’s Entertainment and Media Industry Group, aptly notes, “Gaming is one of the largest and fastest-growing categories in the entertainment industry.” Irvin’s arrival has further solidified Reed Smith’s position as a leading player in the field. The firm is now primed to cater to a diverse clientele, ranging from major AAA game publishers to innovative indie game developers.

  
What
Where


Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Stuart Irvin’s Exceptional Track Record

Stuart Irvin’s impressive legal career has not gone unnoticed, earning him a spot in Variety’s esteemed Legal Impact Reports for 2020 and 2022. His recognition stems from his exemplary work in the entertainment and media sector, specifically in advising industry giants like Activision-Blizzard during the establishment of the Call of Duty and Tencent’s Honor of Kings esports league. Furthermore, Irvin’s contributions to AI adoption at an enterprise level have been widely acknowledged, and he maintains a distinctive focus on AI’s intersection with the video game landscape.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




A Warm Welcome to a Legal Luminary

Reed Smith extends a warm welcome to Stuart Irvin, acknowledging the significance of his arrival in navigating the complexities of the gaming industry’s ever-evolving landscape. Lesley Reynolds, the managing partner of Reed Smith’s Washington office, expresses the firm’s enthusiasm, stating, “We specifically sought out Stuart to help guide our clients through a period of unprecedented challenges and opportunities in the gaming industry.”



Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

The Confluence of AI and Gaming

Sophie Goossens, co-chair of the Video Games & Esports practice, emphasizes the ongoing transformation within the gaming industry, foreseeing a future where video games will become more immersive platforms, powered by AI technologies and fueled by novel monetization tools and business strategies. Stuart Irvin’s unique combination of AI expertise and extensive experience in the gaming realm positions him as a valuable addition to the team, well-equipped to address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners to Acquire Australia’s Energy Exemplar in Billion-Dollar Deal
Legal News

Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners to Acquire Australia’s Energy Exemplar in Billion-Dollar Deal
JetBlue-Spirit Merger Faces Antitrust Trial Over Competition Concerns
Legal News

JetBlue-Spirit Merger Faces Antitrust Trial Over Competition Concerns
Allen & Overy to Spin Off aosphere in Deal with Inflexion and Endicott Capital
Legal News

Allen & Overy to Spin Off aosphere in Deal with Inflexion and Endicott Capital
Winston & Strawn Faces Legal Challenge Over Diversity Fellowship Program
Legal News

Winston & Strawn Faces Legal Challenge Over Diversity Fellowship Program
California’s New Minimum Wage Law for Health-Care Workers: A Catalyst for Change
Legal News

California’s New Minimum Wage Law for Health-Care Workers: A Catalyst for Change
U.S. President Joe Biden Takes Bold Steps to Regulate Artificial Intelligence
Legal Technology News

U.S. President Joe Biden Takes Bold Steps to Regulate Artificial Intelligence
Maryland Supreme Court Grants Posthumous Admission to Edward Garrison Draper
Law Students

Maryland Supreme Court Grants Posthumous Admission to Edward Garrison Draper
Hogan Lovells to Absorb 30+ Stroock & Stroock & Lavan Partners in Major Shakeup
Breaking News

Hogan Lovells to Absorb 30+ Stroock & Stroock & Lavan Partners in Major Shakeup
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius Faces Revived $12 Million Legal Malpractice Claim
Legal News

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius Faces Revived $12 Million Legal Malpractice Claim
Pillsbury Ends Merger Negotiations with Stroock: A Closer Examination
Legal News

Pillsbury Ends Merger Negotiations with Stroock: A Closer Examination

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top