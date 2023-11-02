Reed Smith Strengthens Gaming Practice with Notable Video Games and AI Attorney

In a significant move aimed at bolstering its presence in the ever-expanding world of video games and AI, Reed Smith proudly announces the addition of esteemed video games attorney Stuart Irvin, to its esteemed ranks. Irvin will assume the partner role within the firm’s Entertainment and Media Industry Group, based in the Washington, D.C. office. This strategic recruitment has a ripple effect as Irvin is set to co-chair Reed Smith’s global Video Games & Esports practice alongside Sophie Goossens, a partner based in Paris. Stuart Irvin brings a wealth of experience, having previously led Covington & Burling’s video games and esports practice.

Gaming Industry’s Meteoric Rise Draws Legal Expertise

The gaming industry has emerged as a juggernaut within the entertainment sector, consistently breaking records with its soaring revenues that now surpass both the film and music industries. Elle Todd, co-chair of Reed Smith’s Entertainment and Media Industry Group, aptly notes, “Gaming is one of the largest and fastest-growing categories in the entertainment industry.” Irvin’s arrival has further solidified Reed Smith’s position as a leading player in the field. The firm is now primed to cater to a diverse clientele, ranging from major AAA game publishers to innovative indie game developers.

Stuart Irvin’s Exceptional Track Record

Stuart Irvin’s impressive legal career has not gone unnoticed, earning him a spot in Variety’s esteemed Legal Impact Reports for 2020 and 2022. His recognition stems from his exemplary work in the entertainment and media sector, specifically in advising industry giants like Activision-Blizzard during the establishment of the Call of Duty and Tencent’s Honor of Kings esports league. Furthermore, Irvin’s contributions to AI adoption at an enterprise level have been widely acknowledged, and he maintains a distinctive focus on AI’s intersection with the video game landscape.

A Warm Welcome to a Legal Luminary

Reed Smith extends a warm welcome to Stuart Irvin, acknowledging the significance of his arrival in navigating the complexities of the gaming industry’s ever-evolving landscape. Lesley Reynolds, the managing partner of Reed Smith’s Washington office, expresses the firm’s enthusiasm, stating, “We specifically sought out Stuart to help guide our clients through a period of unprecedented challenges and opportunities in the gaming industry.”

The Confluence of AI and Gaming

Sophie Goossens, co-chair of the Video Games & Esports practice, emphasizes the ongoing transformation within the gaming industry, foreseeing a future where video games will become more immersive platforms, powered by AI technologies and fueled by novel monetization tools and business strategies. Stuart Irvin’s unique combination of AI expertise and extensive experience in the gaming realm positions him as a valuable addition to the team, well-equipped to address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

