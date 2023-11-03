FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Found Guilty in Landmark Financial Fraud Case

In a significant milestone of one of the largest financial fraud cases to date, Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, was found guilty on Thursday. The verdict marks a stunning fall from grace for the 31-year-old former billionaire. A 12-member jury at Manhattan federal court convicted him on all seven counts he faced following a month-long trial, where prosecutors made a compelling case that he embezzled $8 billion from the exchange’s users due to sheer greed.

The Unraveling of FTX

This verdict arrived nearly a year after FTX filed for bankruptcy, causing a swift corporate meltdown that sent shockwaves through financial markets and wiped out Bankman-Fried’s estimated $26 billion personal fortune. The jury deliberated for just over four hours before delivering the guilty verdict. Bankman-Fried, who had initially pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy, stood before the jury as the verdict was read.

A Triumph for the U.S. Justice Department

The conviction is a triumph for the U.S. Justice Department and Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan. Williams had made it his priority to eradicate corruption in financial markets. Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, Williams emphasized that while the crypto industry and its players may be relatively new, the type of fraud witnessed in this case is as old as time, and they have no patience.

From Crypto Darling to Convicted Felon

Once celebrated as a darling of the crypto world, Sam Bankman-Fried, known for his messy curly hair and preference for casual attire, joins the ranks of notorious figures like admitted Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff and “Wolf of Wall Street” fraudster Jordan Belfort, who were convicted of major U.S. financial crimes.

Sentencing and Upcoming Trials

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan has set Bankman-Fried’s sentencing for March 28, 2024, and the MIT graduate could face decades in prison. While his defense lawyer, Mark Cohen, expressed disappointment with the jury’s decision, he maintained Bankman-Fried’s innocence and commitment to fighting the charges.

As Bankman-Fried was led away by U.S. Marshals, he exchanged a significant look with his parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, both Stanford Law School professors. Sam Bankman-Fried also faces another trial in March, as prosecutors have brought additional charges, including alleged foreign bribery and bank fraud conspiracies.

Bankman-Fried’s Defense and Testimony

Bankman-Fried’s trial was the first of several high-profile cases brought against cryptocurrency executives by Damian Williams. Several crypto companies had gone bankrupt after the collapse in bitcoin prices and other digital assets after a prolonged boom. Prosecutors argued that Bankman-Fried diverted funds from FTX to his crypto-focused hedge fund, Alameda Research, despite publicly claiming to prioritize customer fund safety.

Alameda Research used these funds to repay lenders and make loans to Bankman-Fried and other executives, who made speculative investments and donated over $100 million to U.S. political campaigns supporting cryptocurrency-friendly legislation.

Bankman-Fried took the calculated risk of testifying in his defense, admitting to mistakes in running FTX but denying any wrongdoing in stealing customer funds. He claimed he thought Alameda’s borrowing from FTX was permitted and was unaware of the extent of its debts until shortly before the companies’ collapse.

Prosecution’s View

Prosecutors had a different perspective, emphasizing that Bankman-Fried orchestrated the embezzlement of billions of dollars from FTX customers to further his wealth, influence, and power. They argued that he believed he could act with impunity and avoid the consequences.

Testimonies and Cooperation

During the trial, the jury heard 15 days of testimony, with former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison and former FTX executives Gary Wang and Nishad Singh, who had pleaded guilty, testifying against Bankman-Fried. They stated that he had directed them to engage in criminal activities, including helping Alameda loot FTX and providing false information to lenders and investors about the companies’ financial positions.

The defense countered that these individuals falsely implicated Bankman-Fried to secure leniency in their sentencing. Prosecutors may request that Kaplan consider their cooperation when determining their punishments. Bankman-Fried had been in custody since August, as his bail was revoked amid suspicions of witness tampering.

This landmark case serves as a significant moment in the ongoing scrutiny and regulation of the cryptocurrency industry, shedding light on the potential consequences for those who engage in fraudulent activities within this burgeoning field.

