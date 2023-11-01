Law Students

States Begin Transition to Next Generation Bar Exam: A Step Towards Modern Legal Assessment
Maryland, Missouri, and Oregon Lead the Way; Wyoming and Connecticut Plan Switch

The National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE) recently announced a significant shift in the landscape of legal assessment as three states are set to adopt the new bar exam in July 2026, with two more states expressing their commitment to making the transition in the near future.

Leading the Charge: Maryland, Missouri, and Oregon Embrace Next Gen Bar Exam

  
Maryland, Missouri, and Oregon have taken the lead in embracing the Next Generation bar exam, committing to implementing this revolutionary assessment system when it debuts in July 2026. This groundbreaking development marks a significant departure from the conventional bar exam.

Wyoming and Connecticut on the Horizon

Wyoming is gearing up for its move to the Next Gen bar exam in July 2027, while Connecticut is also set to adopt the new test, albeit without a finalized date for the transition, according to the NCBE. These states’ decisions reinforce the momentum behind this transformative assessment model.

Next Gen Bar Exam Gains Traction Despite Early Setbacks



The Next Generation bar exam has been making waves despite facing early resistance in some key states. Notably, Florida and Pennsylvania have chosen not to administer the Next Gen exam when it becomes available in July 2026. This decision is significant, as Florida was ranked third in the highest number of bar examinees last year, while Pennsylvania held the eighth position.

A 25-Year Overhaul: The Next Gen Bar Exam

The Next Generation bar exam signifies the most substantial overhaul of the national bar exam in a quarter-century, pioneered by the NCBE. Its development commenced in 2021 to emphasize legal skills, reduce the reliance on the memorization of laws, and streamline the assessment process. Notably, the Next Gen exam streamlines the current exam’s three separate components: the 200-multiple-choice question Multistate Bar Exam, the Multistate Essay Exam, and the Multistate Performance Test. It also reduces the duration of the exam to nine hours compared to the current 12-hour test.

State Jurisdictions Hold the Key

The choice of which bar exam to administer rests with the courts and bar examiners in individual states. Over the past year, NCBE officials have been actively engaging with states to educate them about the revamped exam. The urgency of deciding the format of the July 2026 exam is evident, particularly for first-year law students who commenced their studies this fall and are preparing to take the test. The cooperation between law schools and bar examiners is crucial to ensure students are adequately prepared for their assessments.

Extended Transition Period

Initially, the NCBE had declared that it would cease offering the current Uniform Bar Exam in July 2027, offering states one year to choose between the two exam formats. However, on October 25, the NCBE revised its stance, opting to offer both exams until February 2028. This extended transition period is aimed at providing states with more time to adapt to the Next Gen test. Additionally, family law will be reintroduced as a tested subject on the Next Gen exam, but not until July 2028.

The transition to the Next Generation bar exam is a pivotal moment in the evolution of legal assessment, paving the way for a more modern and effective evaluation of future lawyers. As Oregon State Bar President Lee Ann Donaldson expressed, “This model will ensure that new Oregon attorneys are practice-ready when they join our bar.” The legal community awaits further developments as this transformative assessment system gains ground.

