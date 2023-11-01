Legal News

Tesla Triumphs in U.S. Trial Over Autopilot-Related Death
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Elon Musk’s Tesla secures victory in a U.S. trial, vindicating its Autopilot system.

In a significant legal victory for Tesla (TSLA.O), a U.S. jury has ruled in favor of the electric vehicle manufacturer, dismissing allegations that its Autopilot driver assistance feature was responsible for a fatal accident. This triumph comes at a pivotal time as Tesla faces multiple other lawsuits and federal investigations concerning the same technology.

Tesla’s Legal Triumph

This courtroom win marks the second legal success for Tesla in 2023. Earlier this year, juries found no evidence of software defects in Tesla’s vehicles, a key aspect of the cases involving its Autopilot system. Tesla has been actively testing and rolling out its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, which CEO Elon Musk has emphasized as vital to the company’s future. However, these innovations have also attracted regulatory and legal scrutiny.

  
What
Where


Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

The Responsibility Debate

This verdict underscores a fundamental aspect of Tesla’s arguments – the ultimate responsibility in cases of accidents involving Autopilot rests with the drivers. The civil lawsuit, initially filed in Riverside County Superior Court, alleged that the Autopilot system caused Micah Lee’s Model 3 to suddenly veer off a highway near Los Angeles, leading to a fatal crash.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




The incident resulted in the tragic death of Micah Lee and serious injuries to his two passengers, including an 8-year-old boy who suffered severe injuries. The plaintiffs had sought $400 million in damages, along with punitive damages.

Tesla’s Defense



Tesla denied liability, contending that Lee had consumed alcohol before driving and that it was unclear whether the Autopilot system was engaged at the time of the accident. During the trial, the jury was presented with gruesome details of the injuries sustained by the passengers.

The Jury’s Verdict

The 12-member jury ultimately concluded that the vehicle did not have a manufacturing defect, delivering a 9-3 vote in favor of Tesla. While the verdict is a win for Tesla, Jonathan Michaels, an attorney for the plaintiffs, expressed disappointment, suggesting that it still leaves a shadow of uncertainty.

Make informed decisions in real time. Subscribe to JDJournal and be in the know with the latest legal updates.

Tesla welcomed the verdict, asserting that its vehicles are well-designed and contribute to road safety. The company contends that the jury’s decision was the correct one.

Previous Legal Victory

In a prior trial in Los Angeles in April, Tesla had similarly argued that its technology required human monitoring, despite the names “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving.” In that case, the jury attributed an accident involving a Model S to driver distraction rather than a defect in Tesla’s technology.

Public Perception and Legal Implications

Legal experts and observers note that these verdicts indicate that juries continue to place a strong emphasis on the presence of a human driver as the ultimate responsible party when accidents occur. However, the Riverside case involved unique steering issues, making the legal landscape complex.

In other lawsuits against Tesla, plaintiffs have alleged that the Autopilot system is defectively designed, leading to misuse by drivers. In the Riverside case, the focus was primarily on whether a manufacturing defect influenced the steering.

Regulatory and Safety Concerns Persist

Tesla remains under scrutiny on multiple fronts, with the U.S. Department of Justice conducting a criminal probe into claims that Tesla’s vehicles can operate autonomously. Furthermore, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the performance of Autopilot after identifying several accidents where Tesla vehicles struck stationary emergency vehicles.

While disclaimers Tesla provides in its vehicles may offer legal protections, some experts argue that regulatory intervention may be necessary to address these concerns comprehensively. Sam Abuelsamid, an analyst at Guidehouse Insights, asserts that addressing the issue of autonomous driving safety should become a priority for regulators.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners to Acquire Australia’s Energy Exemplar in Billion-Dollar Deal
Legal News

Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners to Acquire Australia’s Energy Exemplar in Billion-Dollar Deal
JetBlue-Spirit Merger Faces Antitrust Trial Over Competition Concerns
Legal News

JetBlue-Spirit Merger Faces Antitrust Trial Over Competition Concerns
Allen & Overy to Spin Off aosphere in Deal with Inflexion and Endicott Capital
Legal News

Allen & Overy to Spin Off aosphere in Deal with Inflexion and Endicott Capital
Winston & Strawn Faces Legal Challenge Over Diversity Fellowship Program
Legal News

Winston & Strawn Faces Legal Challenge Over Diversity Fellowship Program
California’s New Minimum Wage Law for Health-Care Workers: A Catalyst for Change
Legal News

California’s New Minimum Wage Law for Health-Care Workers: A Catalyst for Change
U.S. President Joe Biden Takes Bold Steps to Regulate Artificial Intelligence
Legal Technology News

U.S. President Joe Biden Takes Bold Steps to Regulate Artificial Intelligence
Maryland Supreme Court Grants Posthumous Admission to Edward Garrison Draper
Law Students

Maryland Supreme Court Grants Posthumous Admission to Edward Garrison Draper
Hogan Lovells to Absorb 30+ Stroock & Stroock & Lavan Partners in Major Shakeup
Breaking News

Hogan Lovells to Absorb 30+ Stroock & Stroock & Lavan Partners in Major Shakeup
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius Faces Revived $12 Million Legal Malpractice Claim
Legal News

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius Faces Revived $12 Million Legal Malpractice Claim
Pillsbury Ends Merger Negotiations with Stroock: A Closer Examination
Legal News

Pillsbury Ends Merger Negotiations with Stroock: A Closer Examination

Legal Career Resources

July 27, 2023 Best Law Firms to Work For: Fox Rothschild LLP

Fox Rothschild LLP: A Leader in Employee-Friendly Legal Services with an Excellent Work Environment Fox Rothschild LLP is a nationally recognized law firm committed to providing expert legal services and a positive work environment for its employees. With over 992 […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2023 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top